Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka's Cause of Split Revealed After Singer Goes on Annual Skiing Trip Solo
It looks like Mariah Carey is flying solo for the holidays after longtime boyfriend Bryan Tanaka was not by her side for her annual ski trip to Aspen, Colo.
Now, a source revealed the two have officially gone their separate ways after seven years because the 40-year-old wanted kids.
“He wants to have a family. That’s not where she is at,” a source dished.
Carey, 54, already shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with her ex-husband Nick Cannon, while Tanaka does not have any children at the moment.
The former flames, who dated for seven years, but now, the dancer "wants to start having his won life," another source revealed of the split.
As OK! previously reported, Tanaka has been MIA from important milestones in the singer's life — case in point: he was nowhere to be found on her "Merry Christmas One and All!" tour that started in November.
Adding fuel to the fire, the "Always Be My Baby" songstress hinted that she's been going through it as of late.
"I’ve been looking forward to this Christmas for, like, the whole year. Since last year — because last year wasn’t the greatest," she shared. "I’m thankful for them all, but it wasn’t my most fun version of Christmas ever."
In the meantime, Carey is keeping busy, as she made a visit to Washington, D.C., to see the president.
"Last week I had the pleasure of meeting President Biden & Vice President Harris at the White House to ring in the holiday season! While there, we got to see all the festive decor and spread some cheer! 🎄❄️☃️," she captioned the cute photos of her kids in the Oval Office via Instagram on December 20.
On this latest tour, Carey has gotten to spend lots of time with her kiddos — and they've even been on stage with her!
"I love it," the "Obsessed" crooner said of her kids following in her footsteps. "I love seeing them stepping into this performance space, this music space, and the fact that they’re eager to do it, that’s on them, you know what I mean? I'm not forcing them to do anything. I never say, 'You guys gotta do this,' you know?"
