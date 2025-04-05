Mariah Carey Shocks Fans as She Appears on Son Moroccan’s Twitch Stream: ‘There She Is!’

Mariah Carey tried to steal the spotlight from her son, Moroccan Cannon.

During a Twitch stream, Cannon, also known as “Rocky,” Carey’s 13-year-son, tried his best to kick the pop icon out of his room. But when fans of the “We Belong Together” singer caught a glimpse of her, it was hard to get her to leave.

“Y’all need to get out now!” Rocky shouted to his mom and his twin sister, Monroe Cannon.

“Everybody get out,” he added.