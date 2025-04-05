Mariah Carey Shocks Fans as She Appears on Son Moroccan’s Twitch Stream: ‘There She Is!’
Mariah Carey tried to steal the spotlight from her son, Moroccan Cannon.
During a Twitch stream, Cannon, also known as “Rocky,” Carey’s 13-year-son, tried his best to kick the pop icon out of his room. But when fans of the “We Belong Together” singer caught a glimpse of her, it was hard to get her to leave.
“Y’all need to get out now!” Rocky shouted to his mom and his twin sister, Monroe Cannon.
“Everybody get out,” he added.
As Mariah’s face appeared in the corner of the frame, Moroccan warned her, “Mom, they can see you.”
The pop star was amused, though, as fans began to notice her.
“There she is!” one viewer exclaimed after he saw the artist.
“Hi Mrs. Carey!” said another.
“Rocky, can we say hi?” asked a third.
Mariah’s fans also commented in her son’s Twitch chat, saying, “Hi Mariah! I love you!” Despite the flattering responses, Rocky continued to urge his mom to get out of his room.
“Can y’all please get out? Please! Get out of my room!” he yelled. Mariah, who was holding a small white dog, eventually made her exit, leaving Moroccan to continue his livestream.
Once the clip went viral online, even more fans commented on the star’s cameo, with many X users saying it was no surprise that even a celebrity’s child was embarrassed by them.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“Your mom can be a super famous multi-millionaire and your child will still be ashamed of you,” one joked.
“Manz probably doesn’t wanna be known as ‘Mariah Carey’s son who streams.’ He has a name and his own personality/persona,” quipped another.
Other fans of Mariah’s expressed how predictable she is, saying she’s always going to look glamorous, even if she’s inside her own home.
“Mariah walking around the house holding a small dog, fully glammed is definitely how I always imagined Mariah at home relaxing,” said one.
“SHE IS SO FAMOUS AND SKINNY!” added another.
Apart from her newfound Twitch fame, the artist has recently made several public appearances with her rumored boyfriend Anderson .Paak.
In March, the “Obsessed” singer stepped out at the iHeartRadio Music Awards to accept the Icon Award. Anderson was right by her side as she claimed the prestigious accolade.
The alleged couple were first seen in late 2024. They enjoyed a meal at Catch Steak in Aspen, Colo., in December of that year. The duo made their grand entrance to the celeb hot spot after Anderson graciously held the door open for the icon.
Sources told TMZ that Mariah and Anderson are “working on new music.”