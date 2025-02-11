Mariah Carey Sparks Fan Concern as She Looks in 'Pain' While on Stage: 'Is She OK?'
Mariah Carey's latest performance had fans scratching their heads — and worrying about her well-being.
Footage from her The Celebration of Mimi concert at the Park MGM Las Vegas on Wednesday, February 5, surfaced showing the pop diva moving unusually slow while singing on stage.
In one clip, the 55-year-old performed “Fantasy” in a hot pink bodysuit with a flowing tulle train. While her vocals were on point, fans couldn’t help but notice a major energy gap between her and her backup dancer.
Another video showed the singer in a sparkly black cocktail dress as she sang “Emotions” — but oddly enough, she barely showed any. Her usual stage presence was missing, and she hardly swayed from side to side.
Fans flooded the comments with concern.
“Why is she moving like she's 105 years old?” one person asked, while another simply wondered, “Omg is she ok?”
“Is she in pain? What is going on?” another user curiously inquired.
“Girl, just grab a stool and take a d--- seat!” another joked.
Some even speculated that she might be on medication.
“She looks medicated,” one fan claimed, while another pointed out, “She is. She takes medicine to help her with her bipolar disorder.”
Meanwhile, others were less sympathetic.
“The energy is electrifying,” one user quipped sarcastically, while another bluntly asked, “She on drugs?”
Years ago, Carey opened up about her meds for bipolar II disorder, which includes episodes of depression and hypomania, which is less intense than full-blown mania but is still linked to irritability, restlessness and high energy.
“I’m actually taking medication that seems to be pretty good. It’s not making me feel too tired or sluggish or anything like that. Finding the proper balance is what is most important,” Carey told People in 2018.
“For a long time I thought I had a severe sleep disorder,” she explained at the time. “But it wasn’t normal insomnia and I wasn’t lying awake counting sheep. I was working and working and working … I was irritable and in constant fear of letting people down. It turns out that I was experiencing a form of mania. Eventually, I would just hit a wall. I guess my depressive episodes were characterized by having very low energy. I would feel so lonely and sad — even guilty that I wasn’t doing what I needed to be doing for my career.”
While it’s unclear why she seemed stiff on stage, this isn’t the first time she’s been spotted struggling to walk.
Back in January, Carey, who lost her mom and sister on the same day in 2024, was seen leaving a parking lot with assistance, barely speaking as she got into a car. The clip had fans speculating something was wrong.
“She does that all the time. I’ve seen pictures where she’s made them carry her,” one person pointed out.
“Ok, so what? Maybe she hurt herself or had a dental procedure and she’s high off meds,” another suggested.
In another incident, the singer took off her heels mid-concert after falling while walking down the stage stairs.