or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Health > Mariah Carey
OK LogoHEALTH

Mariah Carey Sparks Fan Concern as She Looks in 'Pain' While on Stage: 'Is She OK?'

mariah carey robot wax figure photo fans react
Source: MEGA

Mariah Carey sparked concern after footage showed her moving slowly while singing on stage.

By:

Feb. 11 2025, Published 7:26 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Mariah Carey's latest performance had fans scratching their heads — and worrying about her well-being.

Footage from her The Celebration of Mimi concert at the Park MGM Las Vegas on Wednesday, February 5, surfaced showing the pop diva moving unusually slow while singing on stage.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @gsxr_freak02/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

In one clip, the 55-year-old performed “Fantasy” in a hot pink bodysuit with a flowing tulle train. While her vocals were on point, fans couldn’t help but notice a major energy gap between her and her backup dancer.

Another video showed the singer in a sparkly black cocktail dress as she sang “Emotions” — but oddly enough, she barely showed any. Her usual stage presence was missing, and she hardly swayed from side to side.

Article continues below advertisement
mariah carey
Source: @gsxr_freak02/Instagram

Mariah Carey's latest concert performance sparked health concerns among fans.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans flooded the comments with concern.

“Why is she moving like she's 105 years old?” one person asked, while another simply wondered, “Omg is she ok?”

“Is she in pain? What is going on?” another user curiously inquired.

“Girl, just grab a stool and take a d--- seat!” another joked.

Some even speculated that she might be on medication.

“She looks medicated,” one fan claimed, while another pointed out, “She is. She takes medicine to help her with her bipolar disorder.”

Article continues below advertisement
mariah carey
Source: @gsxr_freak02/Instagram

In the footage, the singer was seen walking very slowly.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, others were less sympathetic.

“The energy is electrifying,” one user quipped sarcastically, while another bluntly asked, “She on drugs?”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @gsxr_freak02/Instagram
MORE ON:
Mariah Carey

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Years ago, Carey opened up about her meds for bipolar II disorder, which includes episodes of depression and hypomania, which is less intense than full-blown mania but is still linked to irritability, restlessness and high energy.

“I’m actually taking medication that seems to be pretty good. It’s not making me feel too tired or sluggish or anything like that. Finding the proper balance is what is most important,” Carey told People in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

“For a long time I thought I had a severe sleep disorder,” she explained at the time. “But it wasn’t normal insomnia and I wasn’t lying awake counting sheep. I was working and working and working … I was irritable and in constant fear of letting people down. It turns out that I was experiencing a form of mania. Eventually, I would just hit a wall. I guess my depressive episodes were characterized by having very low energy. I would feel so lonely and sad — even guilty that I wasn’t doing what I needed to be doing for my career.”

Article continues below advertisement
mariah carey
Source: @gsxr_freak02/Instagram

Mariah Carey has also recently faced criticism for her mannequin-like appearance, sparking rumors of plastic surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

While it’s unclear why she seemed stiff on stage, this isn’t the first time she’s been spotted struggling to walk.

Back in January, Carey, who lost her mom and sister on the same day in 2024, was seen leaving a parking lot with assistance, barely speaking as she got into a car. The clip had fans speculating something was wrong.

Article continues below advertisement
mariah carey
Source: @gsxr_freak02/Instagram

Fans questioned whether she's on medication that might be affecting her mobility.

“She does that all the time. I’ve seen pictures where she’s made them carry her,” one person pointed out.

“Ok, so what? Maybe she hurt herself or had a dental procedure and she’s high off meds,” another suggested.

In another incident, the singer took off her heels mid-concert after falling while walking down the stage stairs.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.