They belong together!

Even after nearly six years of love, it seems pop icon Mariah Carey and longtime beau, backup dancer Bryan Tanaka, still make time for dates! On Wednesday, August 3, the pair were spotted spending one sweet night together in New York City, walking hand-in-hand as they entered Manhattan hotspot Mr. Chow.

While Tanaka kept it casual by pairing a black button-up t-shirt with matching board shots and slip on shoes, accessorizing with a gold chain and red baseball cap, Carey stuck to her signature glam.

MARIAH CAREY'S BEAU BRYAN TANAKA 'FEELS UNCOMFORTABLE' WITH POP STAR SPENDING 'THOUSANDS PAYING FOR HIS DESIGNER CLOTHES, JEWELRY AND CARS'