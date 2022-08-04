They Belong Together!Mariah Carey & Longtime Beau Bryan Tanaka Spotted Together On Romantic Date In NYC
They belong together!
Even after nearly six years of love, it seems pop icon Mariah Carey and longtime beau, backup dancer Bryan Tanaka, still make time for dates! On Wednesday, August 3, the pair were spotted spending one sweet night together in New York City, walking hand-in-hand as they entered Manhattan hotspot Mr. Chow.
While Tanaka kept it casual by pairing a black button-up t-shirt with matching board shots and slip on shoes, accessorizing with a gold chain and red baseball cap, Carey stuck to her signature glam.
The “Touch My Body” songstress was spotted sporting a form-fitting, v-neck black mini-dress, completing her chic outfit with gold shoes and a pair of sunglasses perched atop her iconic honey-colored curls.
It’s unclear who footed the bill for their romantic NYC dinner, yet Carey has reportedly been known to treat her man — who she has dated since 2016 — to the finer things in life.
“Mariah literally drops thousands each month paying for his designer clothes, jewelry and cars,” an unnamed insider exclusively told OK! last December, explaining that “whenever they go on vacation, it’s luxe all the way.”
“He’s given carte blanche to buy whatever he pleases,” they spilled.
While being spoiled by an S.O. may sound like a dream come true, it seems as though Tanaka, who “is a very sweet, extremely hardworking guy,” per the source, has mixed feelings about his girlfriend’s financial affections.
“Sometimes he feels uncomfortable about all this, especially since he comes from a modest upbringing,” they explained.
Yet according to the insider, it seems Carey has no issue paying for her love, as she reportedly “thinks nothing is too good for her man.”
“She’s just going to keep showering him with presents,” the source added. “Bryan didn’t know this is what he signed up for when he got together with Mariah, but if it makes her happy, he should just let her spoil him rotten!”
HollywoodLife was the first news outlet to report the pair’s recent sighting.