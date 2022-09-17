OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Mariah Carey
OK LogoNEWS

Mariah Carey Steps Out In Gold Platform Heels & A Louis Vuitton Blanket After Ex Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 9

mariah carey gold heels blanket
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 16 2022, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Not a care in the world! While Mariah Carey's ex-husband Nick Cannon left the public shocked with his reveal that he's now a father-of-9, the singer was living it up in NYC to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her hit album Butterfly.

"Happy BUTTERFLY anniversary! 🦋🦋 I will never forget the day I released this album to the world," she shared via Instagram. "I had never felt more exposed and vulnerable yet free and euphoric at the same time. It was a true EMANCIPATION (no pun intended!) of my spirit, soul and innermost feelings which I poured into every lyric and every note on every song."

Article continues below advertisement
mariah carey gold heels blanket
Source: mega

"25 years (😳) later and it's still one of the proudest moments of my life and career. I hope you enjoy reliving this journey with me," continued the star. "To celebrate #Butterfly25, I'm releasing new remixes, live performances, acapellas, and a brand new version of "The Roof" with the one and only @brandy!"

MARIAH CAREY'S RIVETING DATING HISTORY OVER THE YEARS

To mark the occasion, which fell on Friday, September 16, the singer, 53, released some new merchandise, including a gold vinyl of the tunes, and it just so happens that one day before that, she stepped out in Manhattan wearing a glitzy pair of metallic heels.

Article continues below advertisement
mariah carey gold heels blanket
Source: mega

The star rocked the gold ankle-strap platform heels alongside a red dress, which she topped off by cloaking herself in a Louis Vuitton blanket. Carey is never one to go without some fancy footwear, admitting just last week that she made a mistake by wearing heels to the amusement park where she a family fun day with her and her ex's 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The Grammy winner's wardrobe staple is just one of the reasons she's a self-professed diva, something she discussed while appearing on Meghan Markle's "Archetypes" podcast. However, the Duchess of Sussex was taken a back when Carey insisted that the Suits alum has had "diva moments" as well.

She later clarified that she meant the title as a compliment. "Really enjoyed talking to Duchess and Diva Meghan Markle about 'The Duality of Diva,'" she stated. "Yes! I called her a diva, in the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word!!"

Photos from Carey's outing were published by the Daily Mail.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.