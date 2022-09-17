Mariah Carey Steps Out In Gold Platform Heels & A Louis Vuitton Blanket After Ex Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 9

Not a care in the world! While Mariah Carey's ex-husband Nick Cannon left the public shocked with his reveal that he's now a father-of-9, the singer was living it up in NYC to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her hit album Butterfly.

"Happy BUTTERFLY anniversary! 🦋🦋 I will never forget the day I released this album to the world," she shared via Instagram. "I had never felt more exposed and vulnerable yet free and euphoric at the same time. It was a true EMANCIPATION (no pun intended!) of my spirit, soul and innermost feelings which I poured into every lyric and every note on every song."