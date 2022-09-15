Nick Cannon Is A Father-Of-9! Star Surprises Fans By Announcing He & Lanisha Cole Have Welcomed First Baby Together

Nick Cannon has just become a father-of-nine! The television host and model Lanisha Cole welcomed their first child together, a girl, on Wednesday, September 14.

"Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON… Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" announced the 41-year-old on Instagram.

The heartfelt message came alongside an adorable black and white selfie of Cannon, the new mom and their sweet baby girl.