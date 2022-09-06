Mariah Carey Makes A Fashion Mistake While Enjoying ‘The Best Time’ With Her Son & Daughter At The Amusement Park
Mariah Carey spent the holiday weekend enjoying some end of the summer fun with her two children, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon.
On Monday, September 5, the singer posted some snaps from their trip to Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sandusky, Ohio, and though they had "the best time," she admitted she was a little uncomfortable during the day, writing, "Never again with the heels though! 😂."
Friends and fans were surprised at both the New York native's faulty footwear selection and her theme park appearance. "Come on now… you know the New Yorker thing [involves] throwing flats into the bag!" commented fellow pop star Debbie Gibson.
"MY QUEEN AT THE BEST THEME PARK EVER?!😭❤️ I hope you had a wonderful time! I haven’t been to [Cedar Point] in a while!😭" expressed one loving fan.
The mother-of-two shares her 11-year-old twins with Nick Cannon, who will soon become a father-of-ten after he welcomes his third child with Brittany Bell.
OK! recently reported how the former spouses will never be anything more than parents after Cannon had discussed the idea of rekindling their romance.
"The only thing holding them together right now is their shared love of their son and daughter," the source spilled. "Mariah wants more from the man in her life. She wants a guy who will make her the center of his universe — and Nick's obviously not that guy."
Cannon missed out on his family's day of fun, as did Carey's current longtime beau, Bryan Tanaka.
To some fans, Carey's insistence on wearing heels to the park was no surprise since she's a self-professed diva. In fact, on Tuesday, August 30, the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer joined the Meghan Markle's podcast for a lengthy interview titled "The Duality of Diva."
During the chat between the two stunning stars, they both agreed Carey was a true "Queen Diva," but when the "Without You" vocalist insisted Markle was one as well, the "Archetypes" host was not too pleased.
"You give us diva moments sometimes, Megan," stated the award-winning artist. "Don’t even act like [you don't]."
After learning Markle was shaken up by the "diva" title, Carey took to Twitter to apologize.
"Really enjoyed talking to Duchess and Diva Meghan Markle about 'The Duality of Diva,'" she tweeted. "Yes! I called her a diva, in the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word!!"