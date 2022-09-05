Mariah Carey's Riveting Dating History Over The Years

Before Nick Cannon became a father-of-nine, he was Carey's second husband. The two share twins Morrocan Scott and Monroe and were together from 2008 until 2014.

'GEN 'C' TAKING OVER': ABBY DE LA ROSA JOKES ABOUT NICK CANNON EXPECTING 10TH CHILD

"Honestly, I think Nick and I could have worked it out between the two of us, but egos and emotions got inflamed (which can translate into many billable lawyer hours, and ultimately it did)," she wrote in The Meaning of Mariah Carey. "It was tough. We both wanted to make sure everything was cool for our family. We will always be family, and we make it work."