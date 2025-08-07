Mariah Carey Had No Idea Katy Perry Went to Space on Blue Origin Flight in April: 'This Is True?'

Article continues below advertisement

Mariah Carey isn't obsessed with pop culture like the rest of us. During a recent appearance on BBC 2's The Scott Mills Breakfast Show, it was revealed that the singer had no inkling about the widely criticized Blue Origin space trip that Katy Perry, Gayle King and more embarked on in April.

Mariah Carey Wasn't Aware of Katy Perry's Space Trip

Source: mega Mariah Carey didn't know Katy Perry went to space in April.

When the mom-of-two was asked if she would ever want to go to space like Perry did, Carey replied, "Did she go to space? Where’d she go?" "Into orbit and back," the crew and host Scott Mills told her. "Into orbit and back," Carey repeated. "She's like, floating?"

"And this is true?" the Grammy winner questioned. "Wow. All right, Katy. I’m not mad at her. That’s pretty amazing." "She hasn't stopped talking about it since," Mills shadily added. When asked again if she would ever go to space, the "We Belong Together" vocalist quipped, "I think I've done enough."

Katy Perry Hits Back at Criticism Over the Flight

Source: mega Carey called Perry's adventure 'pretty amazing,' though she isn't interested in going to space herself.

As OK! reported, Perry's excursion sparked a ton of backlash, with everyone from Martha Stewart to Olivia Munn expressing opinions about the trip being wasteful and pointless. The "Firework" crooner brushed off the negativity and told fans she was "grateful" for their support amid the drama. "Please know I am ok, I have done a lot [of] work around knowing who I am, what is real and what is important to me," the pop star explained. "My therapist said something years ago that has been a game changer, ‘No one can make you believe something about yourself that you don’t already believe about yourself,’ and if I ever do have any feelings about it then it’s an opportunity to investigate the feeling underneath it."

Source: mega The all-female Blue Origin space trip was ridiculed by many for being wasteful.