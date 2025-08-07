Mariah Carey Had No Idea Katy Perry Went to Space on Blue Origin Flight in April: 'This Is True?'
Mariah Carey isn't obsessed with pop culture like the rest of us.
During a recent appearance on BBC 2's The Scott Mills Breakfast Show, it was revealed that the singer had no inkling about the widely criticized Blue Origin space trip that Katy Perry, Gayle King and more embarked on in April.
Mariah Carey Wasn't Aware of Katy Perry's Space Trip
When the mom-of-two was asked if she would ever want to go to space like Perry did, Carey replied, "Did she go to space? Where’d she go?"
"Into orbit and back," the crew and host Scott Mills told her.
"Into orbit and back," Carey repeated. "She's like, floating?"
"And this is true?" the Grammy winner questioned. "Wow. All right, Katy. I’m not mad at her. That’s pretty amazing."
"She hasn't stopped talking about it since," Mills shadily added.
When asked again if she would ever go to space, the "We Belong Together" vocalist quipped, "I think I've done enough."
Katy Perry Hits Back at Criticism Over the Flight
As OK! reported, Perry's excursion sparked a ton of backlash, with everyone from Martha Stewart to Olivia Munn expressing opinions about the trip being wasteful and pointless.
The "Firework" crooner brushed off the negativity and told fans she was "grateful" for their support amid the drama.
"Please know I am ok, I have done a lot [of] work around knowing who I am, what is real and what is important to me," the pop star explained. "My therapist said something years ago that has been a game changer, ‘No one can make you believe something about yourself that you don’t already believe about yourself,’ and if I ever do have any feelings about it then it’s an opportunity to investigate the feeling underneath it."
Though Perry said the rude remarks made her feel like "a human Piñata ... I take it with grace and send them love, cause I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed."
King also spoke out and defended their space trip, noting the purpose was to "figure out a way to harness the waste here and put it in space to make the Earth a better place."
"So I wish people would do more due diligence," she said in an interview of people ridiculing them. "And then my question is, have y’all been to space? Go to space or go to Blue Origin and see what they do and then come back and say, 'This is a terrible thing.'"