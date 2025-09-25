or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Mariah Carey
OK LogoNEWS

Mariah Carey Raves Over 'Brilliant' Anderson .Paak Amid Dating Rumors, Calls Their Christmas Vacation Together 'Special'

Composite photo of Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak
Source: mega

Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak sparked dating rumors last year.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 25 2025, Published 4:34 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Mariah Carey is staying mum on the rumors she and Anderson .Paak are more than friends.

The star was asked about their relationship when she appeared on the Wednesday, September 24, episode of CBS Mornings with Gayle King to chat about her upcoming album, which he's a producer on.

Article continues below advertisement

Mariah Carey Comments on Photos of Anderson .Paak Holding Her Hand

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Mariah Carey didn't outright confirm or deny speculation that she's dating collaborator Anderson .Paak.
Source: @cbsmornings/youtube

Mariah Carey didn't outright confirm or deny speculation that she's dating collaborator Anderson .Paak.

"I reached out to him," the Grammy winner, 56, said of how their collaboration came together. "He's brilliant. He's really a great artist."

King noted "there are pictures" out of them holding hands, to which the mom-of-two quipped, "He just likes to hold my hand. He just grabs my hand — I don’t know what he’s doing."

"Are you saying you're strictly just friends?" asked the CBS star. "How do you see it?"

"He's a hand holding club," she replied.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Their Holiday Vacation

Photo of the mom-of-two called the 'Leave the Door Open' vocalist 'brilliant' and 'a great artist.'
Source: mega

The mom-of-two called the 'Leave the Door Open' vocalist 'brilliant' and 'a great artist.'

King pointed out that the rumors peaked after the two were seen together in Aspen around Christmas — the holiday Carey is the unofficial mascot of.

"So when they saw him with Mariah at Christmas, it was like, 'Oh this must be something serious,'" the journalist explained of the dating speculation.

"Well, they better know it's something special, it's Christmas. He enjoyed it," the "We Belong Together" singer shared of the 39-year-old musician.

"Did you enjoy it?" asked King, to which Carey replied with a laugh, "I did. There was a hot tub there, it was nice."

MORE ON:
Mariah Carey

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

When the PDA photos went viral, an insider spilled to a news outlet at the time, "They say they’re just friends, but there’s clearly a budding romance in the making."

"He’s good-looking, funny, a great dad and he loves her music. What’s not to like?" the source continued. "Plus they have a ton in common besides music. They each have two kids, have fun together and have many friends in common. Being friends first helps, but there’s chemistry, too. They look good together."

Mariah Carey's Split From Bryan Tanaka

Photo of Mariah Carey's last relationship was with Bryan Tanaka.
Source: mega

Mariah Carey's last relationship was with Bryan Tanaka.

The music producer is the first man Carey has sparked dating rumors with since she and Bryan Tanaka ended their romance in late 2023.

"With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together. Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared," the dancer wrote on social media at the time. "The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever."

Carey was previously married to Nick Cannon, the father of her two children.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.