Mariah Carey Raves Over 'Brilliant' Anderson .Paak Amid Dating Rumors, Calls Their Christmas Vacation Together 'Special'

Article continues below advertisement

Mariah Carey is staying mum on the rumors she and Anderson .Paak are more than friends. The star was asked about their relationship when she appeared on the Wednesday, September 24, episode of CBS Mornings with Gayle King to chat about her upcoming album, which he's a producer on.

Article continues below advertisement

Mariah Carey Comments on Photos of Anderson .Paak Holding Her Hand

Source: @cbsmornings/youtube Mariah Carey didn't outright confirm or deny speculation that she's dating collaborator Anderson .Paak.

"I reached out to him," the Grammy winner, 56, said of how their collaboration came together. "He's brilliant. He's really a great artist." King noted "there are pictures" out of them holding hands, to which the mom-of-two quipped, "He just likes to hold my hand. He just grabs my hand — I don’t know what he’s doing." "Are you saying you're strictly just friends?" asked the CBS star. "How do you see it?" "He's a hand holding club," she replied.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Their Holiday Vacation

Source: mega The mom-of-two called the 'Leave the Door Open' vocalist 'brilliant' and 'a great artist.'

King pointed out that the rumors peaked after the two were seen together in Aspen around Christmas — the holiday Carey is the unofficial mascot of. "So when they saw him with Mariah at Christmas, it was like, 'Oh this must be something serious,'" the journalist explained of the dating speculation. "Well, they better know it's something special, it's Christmas. He enjoyed it," the "We Belong Together" singer shared of the 39-year-old musician. "Did you enjoy it?" asked King, to which Carey replied with a laugh, "I did. There was a hot tub there, it was nice."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

When the PDA photos went viral, an insider spilled to a news outlet at the time, "They say they’re just friends, but there’s clearly a budding romance in the making." "He’s good-looking, funny, a great dad and he loves her music. What’s not to like?" the source continued. "Plus they have a ton in common besides music. They each have two kids, have fun together and have many friends in common. Being friends first helps, but there’s chemistry, too. They look good together."

Mariah Carey's Split From Bryan Tanaka

Source: mega Mariah Carey's last relationship was with Bryan Tanaka.