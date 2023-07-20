Mariah Carey Rocks Out to One of Her Biggest Hits With Twins Monroe and Moroccan — Watch

Carey rocked an edgy all-denim ensemble, including a slightly unbuttoned top over a matching bralette as she lip-synced to one of her numerous smash singles while her cute kiddos danced around her. "Why not? Jumping on the trend of my own song lol #touchmybody," she captioned the clip.

The vocal diva's former husband and baby daddy, Nick Cannon, also took part in the trend, as he and their kids paid tribute to Carey as they grooved to the viral tune. "Only Right!! Shout out to Mommy!!! The Empress Queen of all Queens!" he wrote alongside the funny footage.