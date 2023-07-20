Mariah Carey Rocks Out to One of Her Biggest Hits With Twins Monroe and Moroccan — Watch
Mariah Carey is a fan of her own work, dahhh-lingggg!
The chart-topper took to TikTok on Wednesday, July 19, to share a sweet video of herself and her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, 12, dancing to her hit 2008 single "Touch My Body" while she was being primped by her glam team.
Carey rocked an edgy all-denim ensemble, including a slightly unbuttoned top over a matching bralette as she lip-synced to one of her numerous smash singles while her cute kiddos danced around her. "Why not? Jumping on the trend of my own song lol #touchmybody," she captioned the clip.
The vocal diva's former husband and baby daddy, Nick Cannon, also took part in the trend, as he and their kids paid tribute to Carey as they grooved to the viral tune. "Only Right!! Shout out to Mommy!!! The Empress Queen of all Queens!" he wrote alongside the funny footage.
Although the former power couple's brood seems to have tons of talent, the "Fantasy" crooner reportedly crushed The Masked Singer's dreams of forming a family band with all 11 of his children.
"Nick was sure his kids could make millions as a band," an insider told Radar. "But Mariah poured cold water on his dream because she's opposed to her children sharing the spotlight with Nick's nine other kids from five different women."
- Nick Cannon Praises 'Queen of all Queens' Mariah Carey While Dancing With Exes' Twins to Her Song
- Mariah Carey Shuts Down Nick Cannon's Dreams of Forming a Family Band, Does Not Want Her Kids Sharing the Spotlight With Ex's 9 Other Children
- Mariah Carey 'Obsessed' With Ever-Changing Bust Shape After Weight Loss, Insiders Spill
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, the television star recently admitted their marriage was quite an intense situation. "Imagine if, like, [Donald] Trump and [Vladimir] Putin had to live in the same house," Cannon said in a May interview.
"It wasn't even about her and I — we've always been good," Cannon continued. "It was more about us understanding that instead of making it about our relationship and what I want or what you want, we should just do what's best for the children."