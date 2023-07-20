OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Mariah Carey
OK LogoNEWS

Mariah Carey Rocks Out to One of Her Biggest Hits With Twins Monroe and Moroccan — Watch

mariahcarey pp
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 20 2023, Published 5:12 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Mariah Carey is a fan of her own work, dahhh-lingggg!

The chart-topper took to TikTok on Wednesday, July 19, to share a sweet video of herself and her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, 12, dancing to her hit 2008 single "Touch My Body" while she was being primped by her glam team.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: TikTok @mariahcarey

Carey rocked an edgy all-denim ensemble, including a slightly unbuttoned top over a matching bralette as she lip-synced to one of her numerous smash singles while her cute kiddos danced around her. "Why not? Jumping on the trend of my own song lol #touchmybody," she captioned the clip.

The vocal diva's former husband and baby daddy, Nick Cannon, also took part in the trend, as he and their kids paid tribute to Carey as they grooved to the viral tune. "Only Right!! Shout out to Mommy!!! The Empress Queen of all Queens!" he wrote alongside the funny footage.

Article continues below advertisement
mariahtiktok
Source: @mariahcarey/tiktok

Although the former power couple's brood seems to have tons of talent, the "Fantasy" crooner reportedly crushed The Masked Singer's dreams of forming a family band with all 11 of his children.

"Nick was sure his kids could make millions as a band," an insider told Radar. "But Mariah poured cold water on his dream because she's opposed to her children sharing the spotlight with Nick's nine other kids from five different women."

MORE ON:
Mariah Carey
Article continues below advertisement
mariah tiktok
Source: @mariahcarey/tiktok

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
mariah tiktok
Source: @mariahcarey/tiktok
Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, the television star recently admitted their marriage was quite an intense situation. "Imagine if, like, [Donald] Trump and [Vladimir] Putin had to live in the same house," Cannon said in a May interview.

"It wasn't even about her and I — we've always been good," Cannon continued. "It was more about us understanding that instead of making it about our relationship and what I want or what you want, we should just do what's best for the children."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.