Nick Cannon Seemingly Reunites With Ex Mariah Carey at Six Flags for Twin's Birthday After Insisting He Didn't Fumble Marriage
All grown up. 12 years after welcoming Moroccan and Monroe, coparents Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon are celebrating their brood's latest lap around the sun.
Going all out for their kiddos' birthdays, Cannon rented out Six Flag's Magic Mountain in Los Angeles and flew out his children's friends from all over so they could have the entire park to themselves.
In a video collage of Roc & Roe's special day, posted to Instagram on Sunday, April 30, the Wild 'n Out host detailed what he had in store for Moroccan and Monroe.
"Roc & Roe's 12th. Shutting down Magic Mountain, Six Flags… Doing what big 12 year old's do," the father-of-12 said in the clip, which he captioned: "Happy 12th Birthday to my first borns Roc & Roe! 🎉❤️ Daddy loves y’all forever!"
Cannon, along with his twins and their friends, rocked customized white sweatshirts with the words "Roc & Roe" written on the front, along with cartoons of the birthday boy and girl.
Though Cannon's ex-wife wasn't featured in his upload, she appeared to post content from the beginning of the celebrations, where their children walked into a decorated room and were surprised by all their friends.
In the video posted to her Instagram Story, Moroccan and Monroe's pals popped out once they walked through the doors and enthusiastically jumped around them as confetti burst into the air. "Happy Birthday Roc & Roe!!!!" Carey wrote alongside the adorable video.
The divorced duo's apparent reunion comes mere days after Cannon opened up about their failed marriage, which lasted from 2008-2016.
During the Wednesday, April 26, episode of "The Daily Cannon" radio show, Cannon clapped back at his cohost Courtney Bee Bledsoe's claim that he "fumbled" his marriage to Carey, 54.
"Did I?" the 42-year-old asked, adding: "Explain to me how I fumbled Mariah."
Despite insisting she was just "playing," Bledsoe took another jab at Cannon, hilariously stating, "I don’t know. I just know you’re not with her, so that’s a fumble."
"Maybe she fumbled me," Cannon snapped back, pointing out he "was there" for the marriage, implying he knows what led to the demise of their union.
His cohost wasn't letting Cannon off the hook, quipping: "You didn’t make ‘Always Be My Baby’ so … it’s a little different," referring to his ex-wife's iconic hit song from 1995.
Admitting defeat, Cannon concluded: "I'll take that."
Cannon and Carey became first-time parents on April 30, 2011, when they welcomed their twins. The actor went on to welcome 10 children with five other women.