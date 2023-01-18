Mariah Carey & Twins Hit The Slopes As Singer Reportedly Prepares To File For Full Custody Of Her & Nick Cannon's Kids
On Wednesdays we wear pink — and hit the ski slopes!
Mariah Carey enjoyed a winter wonderland-filled day with her and ex-husband Nick Cannon's 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, as they bundled up for an adventurous afternoon in Aspen, Colo.
"Matching ensems on the slopes!⛷️❄️," the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer captioned her Wednesday, January 18, Instagram post alongside photos of Carey and her kiddos.
The ladies of the family had a mother-daughter moment in identical pink jackets, black ski pants and winter hats, while Moroccan sported a black puffer coat and red bottoms while he showed off his adorable curls.
Fans quickly flooded Carey's comments section in awe of how the famed singer can do it all.
"One thing I love about Mariah is that she takes time off to give her kids full attention and adventures to remember. 💞💞💞💞👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾," one admirer of the "We Belong Together" vocalist expressed, as another added, "lovely! Beautiful kids and a beautiful mommy! Love you Mariah! ❤️❤️❤️."
"You looks so great together! Love you Mariah and I‘m so happy to see you with your twins ❤️❤️," a third user wrote.
"Whew he is looking just like you in that third pic!" a supporter quipped of Carey's son, while another fan credited Monroe's height to her father's genes, stating, "my dear Mariah, your daughter is getting taller, all her father.❤️ she will become a beautiful model. 😍."
Carey and her children's recent winter vacation comes as the mom-of-two wants to file for primary custody of her and Cannon's twins, as OK! previously reported.
"The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway," a source spilled on Tuesday, January 10. "Nick doesn't see much of them."
"She wants to put him on notice that he can't just flit in and out of their lives while he attends to his other children," the insider explained of the Wild N' Out host, who recently welcomed his 12th child last month.
Although Carey and Cannon initially decided on joint custody of their children when they divorced in 2014, the source added she also "wants legal standing as the twins' primary caregiver."