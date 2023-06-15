Nick Cannon Insists Having 12 Children Was Calling From God and Thanks Him For His 'Magic Sperm'

"Only God can let me know when I'm done," he added of whether he'd have more babies. "As much as I was open to every single child that I have, I can't say the majority of them were planned."

Cannon admitted he didn't necessarily see this part of his life for himself, noting: "If you would have told me in 2012 when I was still married and just diagnosed with Lupus that 10 years from now... that I would have 12 children, I would be like f**k out of here!"

"There's no way in the world that I would ever plan that," he exclaimed.