NEWS Mariah Carey's Twins, 13, Complain About Singer Sharing Photos of Them With the Easter Bunny: 'OMG, Delete It!' Source: @mariahcarey/instagram Mariah Carey celebrated Easter with her 13-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

Mariah Carey is just like any other mom when it comes to embarrassing her kids! On Monday, April 21, the singer uploaded multiple social media photos to reveal how she and her 13-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe — whom she co-parents with ex-husband Nick Cannon — celebrated Easter, but the teenagers weren't too happy she shared the images with her millions of Instagram followers.

"The greatest gift of being a mom is getting your teenage kids to participate in your Easter hijinks! 🐰🐣💐," Mariah quipped in the caption. The second image in the post featured the Grammy winner, 56, smiling wide next to someone dressed in an Easter bunny costume. The tots were on the other side of the mascot, with daughter Monroe giving a subtle closed-mouth smile and her brother flashing a peace sign with a neutral face.

"OMG DELETE IT," Monroe declared in the comments section of the post, while her sibling added, "Why do you do this to me mom." The vocalist stunned in the pictures, rocking a bedazzled pale pink dress, matching cardigan, fuzzy magenta slippers and pink sunglasses. Her kids were dressed more casually in white shirts and denim, with all three of them holding Easter baskets.

Another snap captured the mom-of-two giving her offspring gifts, with an additional shot featuring the "We Belong Together" crooner holding up two large gold eggs next to the Easter bunny. The last slide in the photo carousel was of Mariah and the bunny hugging, though it's unclear who was in the costume.

Fans thought it was hilarious that the star's kids were so bothered by the post, with one commenting, "Roc & Roe's comments are cracking me up!❤️" "Typical teens 😂 and MC just trying to be festive! 😩," another penned.

The songstress recently pushed her son's buttons once more when she and Monroe popped up during Moroccan's Twitch livestream. "Y’all need to get out now! Everybody get out," he demanded as the two ladies were seen in the background. "Mom, they can see you," Moroccan told her as she held a small white dog. As Mariah stood in the frame, viewers began to send messages to the star, which Moroccan didn't seem thrilled by. "Can y’all please get out? Please!" he begged. "Get out of my room!"

Mariah hasn't remarried since she and the Drumline actor, 44, split in 2014 and finalized their divorce two years later. In a candid 2024 interview, Nick admitted he felt insecure during their romance due his ex-wife's immense fame and fortune. "I didn’t actually really care what the world thought. But going to myself, that pressure of, ‘Who am I?’ I got married in my 20s to the biggest star in the world," he spilled on a podcast. "My trajectory was [down] here and she’s already in a different stratosphere. I would lay up at night thinking, 'Is this who I am? Am I Mariah’s man? Is that what my life is supposed to be?'"