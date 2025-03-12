Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Bre Tiesi Reveals the 'Hardest' Part of Sharing a Kid With the Dad-of-12
While Bre Tiesi insisted she's perfectly content having an open relationship with baby daddy Nick Cannon, she admitted there are some tough aspects to parenting their son since the comedian has multiple other kids with five more women.
On Paul C. Brunson's "We Need to Talk" podcast, the mom-of-one revealed she's "gotten jealous about holidays," which can be "hard" to deal with.
Tiesi, 33, explained her biggest gripe about the situation is that their 2-year-old son, Legendary, doesn't see his half-siblings much.
"[I want to say] If you're going to do this, can you take Leggie? And it's not for me, I'm not jealous," the Selling Sunset star insisted. "Say they go on a trip and I'm like: 'Couldn't you have just brought Leggie with you guys? That would have been nice.'"
"I'm just looking out for him. I want him to have good relationship with his siblings and I know at some point Nick will be able to take the kids and make it more like a family unit," the model explained. "I just want to make sure I'm keeping the door open and that everyone involved is happy so our kids can have a relationship."
Tiesi said she's "cool" with the majority of Cannon's other baby mamas but understands they may not want to get to know her better — however, she hopes that wouldn't prevent their kids from spending time together.
"You don't have to like me, we don't have to have a relationship, I don't need to at all, but I want you to know that I genuinely love and accept your kids and they're welcome in my home," the reality TV star said.
"Obviously there's emotions involved, and I can't help how other people feel. But if I'm invited, if you are okay with me being around, I will happily bring Legendary," she shared. "I will come and say hi. I will drop a gift, I will leave him and I will come back."
While it's unclear if Cannon, 44, is in a romantic relationship with any of his other baby mamas, Tiesi shut down haters who criticized her willingness to be in an untraditional non-monogamous romance with him.
"I'd like to be very clear. We don’t co-parent, we are very much together. And that’s why people are confused. Me and my partner have been on and off for years," she explained in a past interview. "Basically, he has other partners, and we’re just open and happy and that’s our thing … People call it all kinds of s--- I call it, ‘I do what I want to do.'"
"I don’t want a full, live-in person I’m responsible for. Like, I’m responsible for my child. I feel like this is probably — which is so crazy — the healthiest relationship I’ve ever had," the real estate guru said of her dynamic with The Masked Singer host. "We never fight, we never have any toxicity, we don’t argue, nothing."
Cannon also has three kids with Brittany Bell, three with Abby De La Rosa, one with LaNisha Cole, one with Alyssa Scott and twins with Mariah Carey. He shared another baby with Scott, but their son passed away from cancer at 5 months old.