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'I Know He's Happy': Marie Osmond Reveals 'Last Thing' Brother Alan Said to Her Before He Died at Age 76

Split photo of Marie and Alan Osmond
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Marie Osmond gushed over her admiration for late brother Alan Osmond.

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April 22 2026, Published 12:23 p.m. ET

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Marie Osmond broke her silence on brother Alan Osmond's heartbreaking death two days after the Monday, April 20, tragedy, revealing his final words to her in a social media post.

The actress, 66, noted she needed a minute to collect her thoughts, explaining on Instagram, "Writing about your sibling's passing is not something easily done."

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Alan Osmond Was 'Protective' of Sister Marie

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Photo of Marie Osmond mourned 'protective' brother Alan a few days after he died.
Source: mega

Marie Osmond mourned 'protective' brother Alan a few days after he died.

"The years and years of memories I have of my big brother Alan could never be written in a few words — it would take volumes — but I shall try," her caption began alongside throwback photos. "As his only sister, I know I had a different relationship with him than he had with his brothers, and I must say I loved that!😄 He was always very protective of me (not so sure I love that one)😂 but he was always there if I needed him!"

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Marie Osmond Reflects on Watching His Last Group Performance

Photo of The actress said she had a special relationship with Alan since she was his only sister.
Source: mega

The actress said she had a special relationship with Alan since she was his only sister.

Marie raved over her sibling's talents, which included singing, songwriting, playing instruments and producing.

"When I decided to honor the original four Osmond Brothers and fly them to Hawaii to perform together one last time, Alan tearfully said, 'So you're producing me now.' He hugged me and said, 'Thank you, I get to be on stage one last time with my brothers,'" she recalled. "The determination he manifested to stand up out of his wheelchair and be next to his brothers was simply unbelievable!!!"

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Photo of Marie Osmond gushed over her brother's many talents in her tribute.
Source: mega

Marie Osmond gushed over her brother's many talents in her tribute.

Marie revealed Alan became the family's "leader" when he was just 12 years old.

"He told me many times, 'It felt like a mission… a long one ☺️, but I loved doing it.' And he did it for us and for all of you!" she gushed. "But what I admired the most about my brother is his devotion and love for God and family! Those were his priorities… Always!"

Marie Osmond Reveals Her Brother's Final Words to Her

Photo of Alan Osmond was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1987.
Source: mega

Alan Osmond was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1987.

"I know he's happy. The last thing he said to me was, 'I can’t wait to see brother Wayne, so we can be missionary companions together and start preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ to those who never had the opportunity to hear his message of peace and hope in this life,'" Marie shared. "☺️ That’s my brother Alan!! I love you so very much and will miss you dearly.💔."

As OK! reported, Alan was surrounded by wife Suzanne and their eight kids when he passed at age 76. Though his cause of death was not revealed, he has been struggling with multiple sclerosis since his 1987 diagnosis.

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