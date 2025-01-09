Marie Osmond Reflects on 'Loving' Brother Wayne 1 Week After He Suffered a Fatal 'Massive Stroke'
Marie Osmond paid tribute to her brother Wayne one week after he tragically passed away at 73 years old.
The 65-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 8, and admitted she'd been struggling to find the words to honor her late brother, who she described as "one of the most loving men I have ever known."
"I’m so grateful that just a few weeks ago, I was able to take a long drive to spend time with my brother Wayne," she shared. "I really felt the Spirit compel me to go see him, and I’m so thankful I listened to what I was feeling. I will cherish those hours I spent with him for the rest of my life. I didn’t know that just a few days after my visit, he would have a massive stroke. "
"The truth is, it’s just too hard to put into words," she continued. "Wayne’s death has left another giant hole in my heart. There’s no question that Wayne had a long and successful career as an entertainer, musician, and songwriter. But what stands out to me as his sister were the joy-filled, humorous times I spent laughing with him and our deep intellectual conversations that left me edified. He was always my safe place to go when I needed advice."
Marie praised her brother as someone who "loved deeply," particularly his wife, Kathy, and his "beautiful children and grandchildren." She also noted that she admired him for his "unwavering devotion" to his faith as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
"It was his eternal compass, and he was a light to others as he testified of God's great plan for us in this life," Marie added. "So right now, if I could say anything to him, it would be: 'Wayne, I could not cherish the gift God gave me more than to be loved by you in this life! You are a true, loving brother, and I will miss you so very much.💔 I testify eternally of my great love for you with every fiber of my heart and soul!'"
Marie ended her lengthy message by offering her "deepest prayers" to those suffering their own losses, as well as those who have been affected by the "devastating fires" in Southern California.
As OK! previously reported, Wayne passed away "peacefully" surrounded by his wife and children on January 1. Although his cause of death was not disclosed at the time, on January 2, Wayne's brother Donny Osmond shared that his passing was connected to a stroke.
"Wayne brought so much light, laughter, and love to everyone who knew him, especially me," the entertainer penned. "He was the ultimate optimist and was loved by everyone. I’m sure I speak on behalf of every one of us siblings when I state that we were fortunate to have Wayne as a brother."