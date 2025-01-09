Marie Osmond Reflects on 'Loving' Brother Wayne 1 Week After He Suffered a Fatal 'Massive Stroke'

Marie praised her brother as someone who "loved deeply," particularly his wife, Kathy, and his "beautiful children and grandchildren." She also noted that she admired him for his "unwavering devotion" to his faith as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"It was his eternal compass, and he was a light to others as he testified of God's great plan for us in this life," Marie added. "So right now, if I could say anything to him, it would be: 'Wayne, I could not cherish the gift God gave me more than to be loved by you in this life! You are a true, loving brother, and I will miss you so very much.💔 I testify eternally of my great love for you with every fiber of my heart and soul!'"

Marie ended her lengthy message by offering her "deepest prayers" to those suffering their own losses, as well as those who have been affected by the "devastating fires" in Southern California.