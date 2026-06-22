TRUE CRIME NEWS Marilyn Monroe Death Mystery Reignited as Golden State Killer Investigator Raises Questions Over Whether Star's Crime Scene Was Staged Source: MEGA A detective thinks Marilyn Monroe's suicide could have been staged. Lesley Abravanel June 22 2026, Published 4:55 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Paul Holes, the renowned cold case detective who helped capture the Golden State Killer, has challenged Marilyn Monroe’s official "probable suicide" ruling, stating the crime scene shows distinct signs of being staged. Holes raised these concerns during the premiere of the Fox television special Celebrity Crime Scene: Marilyn Monroe, which used AI to reconstruct her bedroom visually. Holes highlighted several physical and situational inconsistencies that contradict a standard drug overdose scene. "I was aware of how she died — a drug overdose ruled a probable suicide, but I knew very few details about it until I started digging into this case," Holes told Fox News Digital. "I think a lot of the questions about her death really come down to how poorly her death scene was documented and processed by investigating authorities back in 1962, leaving questions unanswered that could have been answered if they had done things properly."

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Source: @paul.holes/instagram,MEGA Investigator Paul Holes found it odd that Marilyn Monroe's crime scene was in a 'pristine' state.

He noted that overdose scenes are typically messy, as they can involve vomiting or purging. Monroe's room and body were found in a perfectly arranged, "too pristine" state. While the official death report noted the Hollywood icon swallowed roughly 50 sedative pills, no glass of water was found near her bed. "The first red flag, of course, was the lack of documentation," said Holes. "There are very few photos of the death scene. However, even with the one photograph that exists, showing her dead in her own bed, my eyes, based on my experience and expertise, immediately picked out inconsistencies, such as the sheets being [clean and] perfect. She's arranged on the bed in such a way that it doesn't look like an overdose [to me]."

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Marilyn Monroe's Bedroom Seemed 'Perfectly' Arranged

Source: MEGA Paul Holes helped capture the Golden State Killer.

"The pill bottles on this tiny little nightstand next to her head were all perfectly arranged, with all the labels facing in the right direction, including the most notable pill bottle, this Nembutal," Holes added. "It was a prescription that had been filled two days before for 50 capsules of this barbiturate, and it was empty. It was perfectly set on that nightstand with the lid on. People who are going to ingest that number of pills at once don't typically take that kind of care to tidy up before they lie down on the bed. It's what I call an inconsistency." The star’s phone records from that night also completely vanished, and her housekeeper changed her timeline of events multiple times. The Gentlemen Prefer Blondes bombshell had lethal levels of both Nembutal and chloral hydrate in her system. Her physician, Dr. Hyman Engelberg, later maintained he only prescribed the Nembutal, leaving the source of the second drug highly suspicious.

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Was There a Cover-Up?

Source: MEGA Marilyn Monroe had high levels of Nembutal and chloral hydrate in her system.

"Nobody stages a suicide to look like a better suicide," Holes explained. "And one of the contradictions that I think is very notable is that, two days before she is found dead, a prescription for Nembutal is used. This is a fast-acting drug. It’s used in euthanasia to this day. Fifty capsules were picked up two days prior. All of those are gone, empty pill bottle on the nightstand, yet she doesn’t have these capsules or evidence of these capsules in her stomach." Holes argued that the investigation failures of the Los Angeles Police Department were too severe to be attributed to simple incompetence. Instead, he believes powerful political figures orchestrated a cover-up to protect themselves. “It suggests that when you start looking at how well-resourced and experienced the LAPD is, why did they drop the ball in Marilyn Monroe’s case? Seems like there’s possibly some influence to cause them to look the other way and just write this thing off and make the assumption it’s suicide,” Holes said.

Marilyn Monroe May Have Known Classified Government Secrets

Source: MEGA,@paul.holes/instagram The investigator thinks the death could be related to her affairs with the Kennedys.