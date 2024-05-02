OK Magazine
Marilyn Monroe and JFK's Secret Hookups Were Caught on 'Audio Recordings,' New Book Claims

By:

May 2 2024, Published 4:41 p.m. ET

Countless celebrity secrets have been disclosed thanks to The Fixer: Moguls, Mobsters, Movie Stars, and Marilyn, a new book that shares stories from late private detective Fred Otash's files.

One of the most shocking tidbits was about Marilyn Monroe's alleged affair with John F. Kennedy.

marilyn monroe jfks secret hookups caught audio recordings new book
Marilyn Monroe allegedly had an affair with John F. Kennedy.

Otash claimed he once heard the president — who was married to Jackie Kennedy at the time — having "sexual congress" with the Hollywood icon.

Co-author Josh Young told a news outlet of Otash's allegations, "Yes, these were audio recordings. Those were made at Peter Lawford’s Santa Monica beach house. And they were made through a series of circumstances that I’ll let the readers delve into in the book."

Lawford was the one who hired Otash to help keep Kennedy's secrets from the public.

marilyn monroe jfks secret hookups caught audio recordings new book
JFK reportedly cheated on his wife with more than woman.

"Marilyn Monroe was certainly the most famous movie star ever recorded having s-- with Kennedy, but she wasn’t the first," Young shared. "That dubious honor went to fellow bottle blonde actress Jayne Mansfield. A close friend of Lawford, The Girl Can’t Help It star was considered by some to be Monroe’s competition at 20th Century Fox."

marilyn monroe jfks secret hookups caught audio recordings new book
Monroe died at age 36.

However, Young believes the recordings "were destroyed" at some point.

"No one knows for certain but … they were turned over to one of Fred’s confidants in the LAPD. We detail in the book what he thinks might have happened to them, but he was never actually certain where they ended up," he explained. "He wondered if they possibly ended up in the attorney general’s office. But, again, that was something he didn’t know."

According to the book, Monroe first met Kennedy in 1955 at a party thrown by movie producer Charles Feldman.

The politician wasn't the only person the actress had a secret hookup with, as she allegedly had a one-night stand with Elvis Presley.

marilyn monroe jfks secret hookups caught audio recordings new book
JFK was assassinated in 1963.

In Alanna Nash's Baby, Let’s Play House, she claimed the legendary singer approached the blonde bombshell while they were both on the same movie lot.

"Elvis asked her if she would like to come to a party that he was giving the next night. She looked at the guys and said ‘I’m sorry. I can’t, but thank you’ and kind of dashed away," his former associate Byron Raphael told the author. "He was very embarrassed, but I think she turned him down because she felt it was too public."

Disappointed, Presley eventually sent Raphael to pick her up two weeks later, and the two met at the Beverly Wilshire hotel.

"When he saw her, they came together and, without saying a word, started kissing," he shared. "I was in shock and I didn’t know what to do. Then Marilyn, who was about ten years older, said, ‘You’re pretty good for a guitar player.’ After two minutes, they went into the bedroom."

Fox News spoke to Young about The Fixer: Moguls, Mobsters, Movie Stars, and Marilyn.

