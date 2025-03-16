8 Celebrities Whose Deaths Remain a Mystery: From Natalie Wood to Marilyn Monroe and More

On August 25, 2001, Aaliyah died in a plane crash in the Bahamas at the age of 22.

The late Princess of R&B and her crew boarded a small twin-engine Cessna 402B after they finished filming her "Rock the Boat" music video. The chartered plane, which was carrying Aaliyah and eight other people, crashed a few yards from the airport's runway shortly after takeoff.

During a coroner's inquest into the crash in 2003, the pathologist who performed autopsies on the crash victims said Aaliyah died from severe burns and a blow to the head. They also testified that pilot Luis Antonio Morales, who was not certified to fly the plane but had been hired by the charter company a few days before the accident, had "cocaine in his urine and traces of alcohol in his stomach."

In the years after Aaliyah's death, several conspiracy theories emerged, leaving the masses even more puzzled.

In music journalist Kathy Iandoli's book Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah, she quoted Kingsley Russell, who previously alleged he watched Aaliyah "be taken" onboard the fatal flight despite the singer reiterating she did not want to be on the tiny plane and that she had a headache at the time.

"They took her out of the van; she didn't even know she was getting boarded on a plane," Russell said, claiming Aaliyah was knocked out after consuming the pill a team member produced. "She went on the airplane asleep."

Iandoli added, "The only thing I've taken with me is that after 20 years, I can finally say that Aaliyah didn't want to get on the plane. That makes me feel a little better, but not much. This didn't have to happen. She should still be here, and I think that's the saddest part about it. She deserved better."

In 2024, a viral TikTok theory linked J. Cole's song "She Knows" to the deaths of Aaliyah, Michael Jackson and Lisa Lopes, alleging Sean "Diddy" Combs, Beyoncé and Jay-Z were involved in the demises. All three coincidentally died on the 25th day of different months and years, but no further evidence supported the claims.