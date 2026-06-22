Did Marilyn Monroe's Affairs With JFK and RFK Lead to Her Death?

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New evidence has suggested that Marilyn Monroe's "probable suicide" could have been a murder. TMZ's new show, Celebrity Crime Scene: Marilyn Monroe, airing Sunday, June 28, at 8 p.m., dives into the unanswered questions surrounding her death and the alleged cover-up that has fueled speculation for decades. Crime expert Paul Holes has claimed that Monroe's rumored affairs with John F. Kennedy and Robert Kennedy may have played a role in her death as he revisits the case amid what would have been her 100th birthday.

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Source: MEGA Marilyn Monroe's death was ruled a 'probable suicide.'

“I was aware of how she died — a drug overdose ruled a probable suicide, but I knew very few details about it until I started digging into this case,” Holes told Fox News Digital. “I think a lot of the questions about her death really come down to how poorly her death scene was documented and processed by investigating authorities back in 1962, leaving questions unanswered that could have been answered if they had done things properly.” Crime busters used artificial intelligence imagery to recreate Marilyn's house and dive deeper into the unanswered questions surrounding her death. She was reportedly having affairs with the esteemed Kennedy brothers. Both men are said to have cut off relationships with Marilyn shortly before she died. Marilyn alleged to close friends that both Robert and John had shared sensitive national security secrets with her.

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Was Marilyn Monroe a Communist?

Source: MEGA Marilyn Monroe allegedly had affairs with JFK and RFK.

According to the Hole's findings, Marilyn had been privy to JFK's thoughts on the atomic bomb and Project Moon Dust. The top-secret Air Force program was meant to recover space debris, some of which was stored at the high-security Area 51. After their breakup, FBI officials realized the risk of Marilyn being unattached and having top-secret government information at the tip of her tongue. She was allegedly the subject of heavy monitoring toward the end of her life. FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover even believed that Marilyn was a communist sympathizer who was a threat to the United States' national security. Although there was no substantial evidence that confirmed Marilyn was in the Communist Party.

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Source: MEGA Marilyn Monroe was investigated by the FBI for alleged ties to communism.

“What kinds of documents did the FBI keep on her that have never been released?” said Holes. “There are documents, heavily redacted documents, concerning the FBI’s monitoring of Marilyn Monroe." “But if Marilyn Monroe is being told, let’s say, national security secrets by President John F. Kennedy and the attorney general, Robert F. Kennedy, the FBI is going to have those classified to this day," he added. "And at some point, through Freedom of Information Act requests, maybe those documents can be released. That would be a huge investigative treasure that somebody like me would love to dig into.” Now, conspiracy theorists believe that evidence suggests Marilyn's death was orchestrated by the government to protect national security.

How Did Marilyn Monroe Die?

Source: MEGA Marilyn Monroe was found dead at her Los Angeles Home in 1962.