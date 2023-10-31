Kendall Jenner's Marilyn Monroe Halloween Costume Causes Controversy: 'Really Weird Obsession This Family Has'

While Jenner looked stunning as a modern day Marilyn Monroe, a majority of her 294 million Instagram followers expressed their disapproval with her costume in the comments section of the post, as many were reminded of Kim Kardashian wearing the late Some Like It Hot actress' iconic "Happy Birthday" dress to the 2022 Met Gala and reportedly damaging it.

"When will you leave Marilyn alone? You're sister already disrespected her by ripping her dress and also Marilyn did not want anyone else wearing that dress. Let her rest please and stop ruining her stuff," one angry critic expressed, as another snubbed: "Really quite ridiculous. None of the Kardashians will ever do Marilyn a bit of justice. Really weird obsession this family has. Please take off the costume it's insulting to Marilyn."