Kendall Jenner's Marilyn Monroe Halloween Costume Causes Controversy: 'Really Weird Obsession This Family Has'
Out of ideas? Kendall Jenner received backlash for her Marilyn Monroe Halloween costume after fans thought her look lacked originality.
On Sunday, October 29, the model dropped a series of photos revealing one of her Halloween 2023 masterpieces, however, her followers seemed to be less than impressed.
"Happy birthday mister president," Jenner captioned the Instagram carousel of pictures, which showcased the 27-year-old in a curly short-haired blonde wig, a black long-sleeved turtleneck and a white skirt.
Monroe famously sang "Happy Birthday Mr. President" to former President John F. Kennedy — who she allegedly had an affair with — on May 19, 1962, less than one year before he was assassinated on November 22, 1963.
While Jenner looked stunning as a modern day Marilyn Monroe, a majority of her 294 million Instagram followers expressed their disapproval with her costume in the comments section of the post, as many were reminded of Kim Kardashian wearing the late Some Like It Hot actress' iconic "Happy Birthday" dress to the 2022 Met Gala and reportedly damaging it.
"When will you leave Marilyn alone? You're sister already disrespected her by ripping her dress and also Marilyn did not want anyone else wearing that dress. Let her rest please and stop ruining her stuff," one angry critic expressed, as another snubbed: "Really quite ridiculous. None of the Kardashians will ever do Marilyn a bit of justice. Really weird obsession this family has. Please take off the costume it's insulting to Marilyn."
"You all have used Marilyn Monroe enough, don’t you think? Get a life of your own," a third critic ridiculed, as a fourth quipped, "the plot of the fifth season of The Kardashians: Kim is mad because Kendall copied her Marilyn look for the Met Gala😂," in reference to the SKIMS founder previously being angry at her sister Kourtney Kardashian.
Kim virally accused Kourtney of stealing wedding ideas from her and her ex-husband Kanye West's 2014 nuptials for the Poosh creator's wedding to Travis Barker last year. The feud was highlighted during a previous season of their hit family reality show.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As Kendall continued to face backlash, a few of her fans jumped to her defense, insisting the 818 Tequila founder nailed her stunning Halloween costume.
"Such a serve," one admirer wrote, while another added, "y'all are deada-- some haters bro, she looks good."
A third supporter declared: "Marilyn has been dead 60 years… She wasn’t exactly the salt of the earth? She was having an affair with the president. Who cares what she wants to celebrate Halloween as? This notion of 'they owe the world their money??!' is the most ignorant thing! Haters will be haters! Kendall is a young lady just having fun."