Mario Cantone Reveals He Was 'Shocked' When 'And Just Like That' Returned For Season 2

Though the first season has some cringey moments, the actor still loves the series. "I read everything," he said of the hateful comments. "I certainly do. I would say personally and selfishly for me it's been great. People have their things about it and that's the good thing. Everyone's talking about it, and it was one of the highest watched shows in HBO Max's history. So, you know, go ahead, say what you want to say, gather around the water cooler. Talk b**ch, complain, love, and that's what it is all about."

"People were so married to this series and these movies that they have their opinion, and they have the right to their opinion, but they certainly continue to watch it," he added. "It's a strange consumer these days. I don't even know if hate watching is the right word, but it's so many things and people are so angry about what they're watching, but they can't turn away."