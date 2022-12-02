Here's To 2022! Mario Lopez & Wife Courtney Mazza's Cutest Moments This Year
Feeling the love! Mario Lopez and Courtney Mazza Lopez met in 2008 and dated for four years before saying "I Do" in 2012.
Over the past decade of blissful marriage, the happy couple — who shares kids Gia, 12, Dominic, 9, and Santino, 2 — regularly take to social media to post sweet snapshots and gush over how much they love the other.
MARIO LOPEZ PUTS CHISELED BOD ON DISPLAY WHILE CELEBRATING BIRTHDAY AT THE GYM: '49 & FEELIN' FINE!'
Scroll through the gallery below to see some of their cutest moments from 2022.
Canoodling At The Winery
On Monday, July 25, Courtney shared a candid moment of the lovebirds staring into each other's eyes while enjoying a glass of wine.
"I love this picture for so many reasons," she captioned the snap. "I love how he looks at me. I love how he holds me. I love how he loves me. Man, I’m so lucky."
Enjoying The Big Fight
The Saved by the Bell actor and the television personality enjoyed a date night at a fight in Los Angeles in August.
Smooching At The Beach
Mario showed off his fit physique as he leaned in for a smooch on a family beach day back in late September.
MARIO LOPEZ REVEALS HE & WIFE COURTNEY LOVE TO JET OFF ON 'QUICK WEEKEND GETAWAYS' FOR FUN DATE NIGHTS: 'WE'RE ALWAYS LAUGHING'
Love Notes On Her Birthday
On Thursday, October 13, the Access Hollywood host celebrated his wife's 40th birthday with a touching tribute.
"Happy Birthday to the Casa Lopez CEO!" he wrote. "Love you baby & so thankful you’re my wife…#TeQuieroMuchoMiAmor #BirthdayGirl #TeamLibra."
Fondue Night At The Melting Pot
Courtney schooled her hunky hubby on how to eat fondue while at a romantic dinner in San Diego earlier this summer.
"You know I had to show Mario how to get that Melting Pot fondue dip just right...Our #Thursdate night out with rose petals and candles on the table was romantic, fun, and delicious," she captioned a video shared to her Instagram.
Kisses In The Ocean
The Lopez family loves the beach! The duo posed for the camera while standing in the ocean on yet another beach day as Mario lovingly kissed Courtney's forehead.