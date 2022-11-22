Mario Lopez Reveals He & Wife Courtney Love To Jet Off On 'Quick Weekend Getaways' For Fun Date Nights: 'We're Always Laughing'

Though Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez have been married for 10 years, they still love spending time together.

So much so, the two, who share three kids: Gia, Dominic and Santino, make an effort to be alone as much as they can. "We like to go on quick getaways, whether it's to Vegas or Santa Barbara or San Diego," the 49-year-old who is first brand ambassador for Real Essentials, the go-to apparel brand for affordable and quality basics, exclusively tells OK!. "We go for the night so we can sleep, catch up, go to dinner or wine tasting. We go to UFC or WWE fights together, so it's important to have that time."