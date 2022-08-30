Mario Lopez & Wife Courtney Embark On A Romantic Getaway To Mexico
Mario Lopez is living the good life!
The Access Hollywood correspondent, 48, shared a series of photos of himself and his wife, Courtney Mazza Lopez, 39, kicking back on the beach, laughing and frolicking in the ocean waves.
"Me & Mrs. López having a little fun in the Mexican sun…" the actor captioned the sweet Instagram.
Courtney commented on her husband's post with a simple, "I love you." Fans of the couple quickly took to the comments to express their joy and envy of their sunshine-filled trip.
One person wrote, "My all-time favorite celebrity couple!" while another said, "Hahaha these are too cute, I love that they aren’t all perfect and posed."
Spectators loved seeing the pair's getaway, with one noting, "Y’all could take us too bro!"
Mario's cute set of flirty photos wasn't the only social media post from his vacation, as on August 29, one day before the dad-of-three shared the pics, he revealed he found a crocodile on the beach.
The sunshine-filled images highlight a place that holds a lot of significance for Mario, as Mexico is where he both proposed to and married his wife.
Their wedding ceremony, which was held in Punta Mita, was filmed for TLC’s reality television special, Mario and Courtney’s Wedding Fiesta, which aired in 2012.
Before walking down the aisle, the parents dated for four years. They discussed the beginning of their union in a family YouTube video, revealing they met while working on a broadway play, The Chorus Line, in 2008.
“She was not trying to give me any time or show me any love, she wasn’t tripping, that was her game,” Mario said. Courtney quickly replied, “He thinks that was a game. He’s just not used to somebody saying ‘I’m not interested.’"
After working through Courtney's initial disinterest, they grew to be inseparable.