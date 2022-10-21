Hollywood Hottie! Super Fit Mario Lopez Loves Showing Off His Attractive Abs — Photos
Mario Lopez is 5-foot-10 and a whole lot of handsome.
As the ultimate dad-of-three, longtime husband and award-winning entertainment host, the Access Hollywood star truly knows how to find time to maintain his figure.
"Woke up today 49 years old. Can't hide it anymore because of Google," the actor joked while sharing a shirtless clip of his workout at Brickhouse Boxing Club on Monday, October 10. "Never too old to keep punching and keep attacking!"
"It’s a great day to wake up & know that age is just a number…" Lopez added in the Instagram caption. "Today I’m 49 & feelin’ fine! #BDayWorkout #49 #50AintReadyForMe."
The television host and his wife, Courtney Mazza Lopez, will celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary on Thursday, December 1.
"49 and F’in finnnnneeee. Happy birthday to my baby," stated the 40-year-old radio star as she admired her husband's age milestone. "I love you FOR LIFE!"
Lopez returned the love in a heart-warming Instagram post for the mother-of-three's birthday on Thursday, October 13.
"Happy Birthday to the Casa Lopez CEO! Love you baby & so thankful you’re my wife…" he captioned to conclude the couple's birthday week festivities.
The handsome hunk and his bombshell babe share three children together — Gia, 12, Dominic, 9, and Santino, 2.
Lopez is extremely proud to be a dad — as it is the only statement listed in his Instagram bio.
A recent appreciative moment included an adorable social media shoutout to his youngest son.
"This lil foo made it through a whole day at pre-school without hitting anybody! Proud of you mijo," Lopez wrote.
Lopez was originally marred to Me Again actress Ali Landry, but the two split after a very short two weeks together.
"I got inebriated and a little too friendly with a young lady," he confessed of an alleged cheating incident in his memoir Just Between Us. "When it was time to return home, lightning hit me with the truth: I wasn’t in love. But I walked down the aisle [anyway]. Ali was hurt and angry, rightfully so."