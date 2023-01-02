Mario Lopez Gives Wife Courtney A Big Smooch On New Year's Day — See Photo!
Mario Lopez celebrated 2023 with his wife, Courtney Lopez by his side, and the two couldn't help but pack on the PDA.
"New Year’s Day…Brunch, besos, & bae…#2023 #LopezFam," the 49-year-old captioned a photo of himself wearing a black sweatshirt and blue hat as he kissed his wife on the cheek.
Of course, people loved seeing the duo, who have been married for 10 years, starting the year off on a high note.
One person wrote, "Power couple! Happy New Year brother! Hope to see you more this year and finally get some training in!" while another added, "Relationship goals bro! 🙌."
A third person added, "Looking good Mr. And Mrs. Lopez 🔥."
As OK! previously reported, Courtney, recently gushed over her man after he posted a throwback photo of himself via Instagram. "16 years old vs. 49 years old. 33 years apart and looking forward to another 33 for comparison! #TBT #StillGonnaBeActiveAF," the TV host captioned the side by side snaps.
The actress, 40, replied, "Damn. You’re so fiiiinnnnneee. I love you!"
Mario, who shares Gia, Dominic and Santino with Courtney, 40, recently shared the secret to his marriage.
"We like to go on quick getaways, whether it's to Vegas or Santa Barbara or San Diego," the actor exclusively told OK!. "We go for the night so we can sleep, catch up, go to dinner or wine tasting. We go to UFC or WWE fights together, so it's important to have that time."
The duo also enjoy working together.
"It's fun. She plays my ex, ironically," he shared of Steppin Into the Holiday, which premiered in November. "She's very funny in it. I also had my daughter in the movie, and my son wants to be in the next one! We love doing stuff together. I work with my wife a couple of days a week on my radio show. We co-host together, so it's a lot of fun. She recently started working on E! News on her own, so we'll cross paths over at NBC Universal. I feel blessed to be able to do my radio show along with Access Hollywood and Access Daily."