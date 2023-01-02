Mario Lopez Gives Wife Courtney A Big Smooch On New Year's Day — See Photo!

"We like to go on quick getaways, whether it's to Vegas or Santa Barbara or San Diego," the actor exclusively told OK!. "We go for the night so we can sleep, catch up, go to dinner or wine tasting. We go to UFC or WWE fights together, so it's important to have that time."

The duo also enjoy working together.

"It's fun. She plays my ex, ironically," he shared of Steppin Into the Holiday, which premiered in November. "She's very funny in it. I also had my daughter in the movie, and my son wants to be in the next one! We love doing stuff together. I work with my wife a couple of days a week on my radio show. We co-host together, so it's a lot of fun. She recently started working on E! News on her own, so we'll cross paths over at NBC Universal. I feel blessed to be able to do my radio show along with Access Hollywood and Access Daily."