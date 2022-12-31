OK Magazine
Mario Lopez & Wife Courtney Lopez Participate In Hilarious Couples Challenge

lopez
Source: @MARIOLOPEZ/INSTAGRAM
Dec. 30 2022

After 10 years of marriage, it seems TV staple Mario Lopez and his wife, Courtney, still make time for fun and games!

On Thursday, December 29, the power couple took to social media, where they shared their hilarious take on the “14 Questions For Couples” challenge, doling out superlatives ranging from silly to steamy.

lopez
Source: @MARIOLOPEZ/INSTAGRAM

Alongside naming Mario as the better dancer, more affectionate and more of a daredevil as the most likely of the pair to get arrested, Courtney also earned several titles, including most likely to get lost and as the partner who spends the most money.

“The last one we both knew right away,” Mario captioned the clip, referencing Courtney’s apparent big spender status. “Should we do more questions?” he continued, adding the hashtags #couples and #reels.

lopez
Source: @MARIOLOPEZ/INSTAGRAM

The longtime lovebirds’ adorable game comes days after the Saved by the Bell alum got candid about how he and his wife approach parenting their three children, Gia, 12, Dominic, 9, and Santino, 3.

"I think we're pretty united in our parenting ways, which I think is healthy, but I am probably a little stricter — and a little bit more of the disciplinary one," Mario exclusively admitted to OK! last week.

Part of his no-nonsense approach to parenting seemingly stems from his desire to raise his children to be down-to-earth despite having famous parents.

"I didn't grow up with a lot and neither did my wife, and my kids are growing up very differently," he explained, noting that he likes “to lead by example and show them there's a strong work ethic and discipline.”

“There's no shortcuts, and I try to show them that,” he continued. “We also don't reward them with a lot of materialistic stuff."

Source: OK! Magazine

Mario’s children are “also busy with their schedules” when it comes to pitching in with housework.

"They've got chores to do around the house," he added. "They have to make sure that's all taken care before they get any screen time."

