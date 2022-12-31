Mario Lopez & Wife Courtney Lopez Participate In Hilarious Couples Challenge

The longtime lovebirds’ adorable game comes days after the Saved by the Bell alum got candid about how he and his wife approach parenting their three children, Gia, 12, Dominic, 9, and Santino, 3.

"I think we're pretty united in our parenting ways, which I think is healthy, but I am probably a little stricter — and a little bit more of the disciplinary one," Mario exclusively admitted to OK! last week.

Part of his no-nonsense approach to parenting seemingly stems from his desire to raise his children to be down-to-earth despite having famous parents.