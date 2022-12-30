Courtney Lopez Drools Over Husband Mario Lopez In Photo Showing Off His Chiseled Abs: 'You're So Fine'

As of late, the pair have been mixing busy and pleasure, as they appeared in the Lifetime movie Steppin Into the Holiday, in addition to co-hosting Access Hollywood together.

"It's fun. She plays my ex, ironically," he shared of the flick, which premiered in November. "She's very funny in it. I also had my daughter in the movie, and my son wants to be in the next one! We love doing stuff together. I work with my wife a couple of days a week on my radio show. We co-host together, so it's a lot of fun. She recently started working on E! News on her own, so we'll cross paths over at NBC Universal. I feel blessed to be able to do my radio show along with Access Hollywood and Access Daily."