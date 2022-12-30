Courtney Lopez Drools Over Husband Mario Lopez In Photo Showing Off His Chiseled Abs: 'You're So Fine'
Courtney Lopez still has eyes for Mario Lopez after being married for 10 years.
In a new photo, the 49-year-old uploaded a photo of himself as A.C. Slater from Saved by the Bell and one of himself today.
"16 years old vs. 49 years old. 33 years apart and looking forward to another 33 for comparison! #TBT #StillGonnaBeActiveAF," the TV host captioned the side by side snaps.
Of course, his wife wrote, "Damn. You’re so fiiiinnnnneee. I love you!"
Other people weighed in on Mario's youthful appearance.
One person wrote, "What's crazy is if I didn't know you and you told me these pics were taken 1 or 2 yrs apart I really wouldn't doubt it lol," while another added, "You and Oscar aging in reverse! Those Latin genes @courtneym_lopez I’m over here aging like a potato as a white girl."
A third person added, "Man, AC doesn’t age. What’s your secret drink or food?"
Mario, who shares Gia, Dominic and Santino with Courtney, 40, previously dished on he and the actress keep the spark alive after all these years.
"We like to go on quick getaways, whether it's to Vegas or Santa Barbara or San Diego," the actor exclusively told OK!. "We go for the night so we can sleep, catch up, go to dinner or wine tasting. We go to UFC or WWE fights together, so it's important to have that time."
As of late, the pair have been mixing busy and pleasure, as they appeared in the Lifetime movie Steppin Into the Holiday, in addition to co-hosting Access Hollywood together.
"It's fun. She plays my ex, ironically," he shared of the flick, which premiered in November. "She's very funny in it. I also had my daughter in the movie, and my son wants to be in the next one! We love doing stuff together. I work with my wife a couple of days a week on my radio show. We co-host together, so it's a lot of fun. She recently started working on E! News on her own, so we'll cross paths over at NBC Universal. I feel blessed to be able to do my radio show along with Access Hollywood and Access Daily."