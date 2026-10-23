Mario Lopez Shares His Simple and Effective Secret to Looking Great in His 50s: 'I Try to Break a Sweat Every Day'

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Mario Lopez shared his simple — but effective — secret to looking great in his 50s. "I try to break a sweat every day. It makes me feel good and alive, and I think it's healthy, too. I also like cold plunges and dry saunas. Sleep, I think, is very underrated. And when I have time, I do like to get a facial. It helps, especially with all the makeup. It helps my skin feel refreshed," the Saved by the Bell alum, 53, exclusively told OK! at the Alma Lasers’ Alma Academy in Las Vegas on October 16.

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Source: @MARIOLOPEZ/INSTAGRAM Mario Lopez said he tries to 'break a sweat every day.'

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Though Lopez, who shares three kids with wife Courtney Lopez, is constantly busy, he knows he has to incorporate self-care into his routine. "Between work, my wife, and the kids, there's always something going on, so I can't just wait around for free time to magically appear. I make exercise a priority, and I try to incorporate the other things that make me feel good, whether that's getting enough sleep, doing a cold plunge, spending time in the sauna, or getting a facial when I can. Self-care doesn't have to be complicated, but you do have to make time for it. It's like anything else in life. If it's important to you, you find a way to fit it in," he shared. "You've got to make it a priority, I would say, and definitely take time for you. When you feel good, it's not only better for you, but better for everyone else. You'll be happier, a little more confident, and it's just a matter of carving out the time and making it a priority," he added of aging.

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For the TV host, fitting in some form of fitness is a non-negotiable in his day. "I love being active, and working out is something I genuinely enjoy. It's not just about how you look physically; it's about how you feel. Exercise gives me energy, keeps me feeling strong, and helps me stay consistent with my overall wellness routine. I also like incorporating cold plunges and dry saunas. For me, it's all about making fitness and recovery part of my everyday lifestyle," he noted, adding that it's important to "lead by example," especially when it comes to his kiddos. "Kids pay attention to what you do, so I want mine to grow up seeing that being active and taking care of yourself is just part of everyday life," he shared. "Any time we get to spend together is important to me. Life gets busy, especially with work, so I really value those moments when we can just be together as a family. The older they get, the more you realize how quickly time goes by. That's another reason longevity and staying healthy are so important to me."

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Source: @MARIOLOPEZ/INSTAGRAM Mario Lopez said he wants to set a good example for his kids.

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In the meantime, the actor was able to enjoy a night out in Sin City for Alma Lasers’ Alma Academy, which brought together celebrity talent, leading aesthetic experts and industry professionals in Las Vegas for several days of conversations around the future of aesthetics, emerging treatment trends and innovation in the beauty industry. The event kicked off with The Almies Awards Gala on Friday, October 16, hosted by Mario and Courtney, with celebrity guests including Jamie Chung, Holly Madison, Fat Joe, Brandi Cyrus, Daisy Kent, Megan Olivi and Bebe Rexha. The following days featured expert-led sessions, live product demonstrations, and hands-on experiences showcasing innovations in aesthetic treatments, including TitaniumLift, Alma TED, Alma Hybrid, and Opus, alongside discussions on K-beauty, skin rejuvenation, and the evolving patient experience.

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Source: courtesy of Denise Truscello Mario Lopez hosts the Almies in Las Vegas for Alma Lasers’ Alma Academy.

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"My wife was a fan, and I think it's great to raise awareness that men should also be taking care of their skin and making it a priority. I like that Alma is helping bring more attention to skin health and encouraging both men and women to feel confident about taking care of themselves. The fact that Alma Academy was taking place in Vegas, and everything Alma represents in the aesthetics space, made me think it would be really cool to be a part of it," he noted. "I think people are starting to make healthier choices all around. We're living longer, we're taking better care of our bodies, and with all the GLP-1 action happening, people want to take care of their skin in addition to that. It's all part of the whole treatment approach. I think people are making it a priority, which is great," he added.

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Source: courtesy of Denise Truscello The event kicked off with The Almies Awards Gala on Friday, October 16, hosted by Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez.