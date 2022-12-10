All The Smiles! Mario Lopez's Cutest Social Media Moments With His Kids

One proud papa! Mario Lopez and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez, met in 2008 and two years later, they welcomed their first daughter, Gia, 12, to the family. Three years after that, Dominic, 9, was born, followed by little Santino, 2, in 2019.

Now, the Access Hollywood host often takes to Instagram to share adorable photos of outings, holidays and family time with his 2.1 million followers.

"My wife, my kids, my dogs, they just complement everything in my life," he said in a 2017 interview on the Today show. "It's like a team effort now. This is honestly the happiest I've ever been. I feel very blessed with everything that's going on both professionally and personally."