Mario Lopez Shows the Power of 'Makeup Magic' After Getting a Black Eye During Jiujitsu: Photos

Source: MEGA/@mariolopez/Instagram
By:

Dec. 6 2023, Updated 12:40 p.m. ET

Mario Lopez made his black eye disappear!

On Tuesday, December 5, the famous host revealed how his recent injury didn’t stop him from a TV appearance.

Source: @mariolopez/Instagram

Mario Lopez is known for his role on 'Saved by the Bell.'

The star uploaded a series of photos showing off the shiner, while also including images of himself after makeup, which completely covered up the swollen discolored skin.

“Eye was busted this morning but a little makeup magic & just like that…We’re back on TV! #Jiujitsu #LumpedUp,” he wrote, alluding that the injury occurred while practicing jiujitsu, a self-defense martial art and combat sport.

In response, fans showed their support for the actor and were shocked by how well the transformation turned out.

“Mariooo not the face 😢that’s money right there 😮,” one person penned, while a second added, “This makeup work deserves an Emmy!”

Source: @mariolopez/Instagram

Mario Lopez is a well known presenter and TV host.

A third user referenced a famous fight scene from Lopez’s role as A.C. Slater on Saved by the Bell, asking, “You and Zack still fighting over Kelly?”

“Well, you should have seen the other guy he ain't in the picture,” a fourth person joked.

As OK! previously reported, Lopez recently shared an image from his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where he couldn’t help but compliment the talk show’s host, Kelly Clarkson.

On November 30, the Access Hollywood star wrote, "NYC looks great on my girl @KellyClarkson!" referencing the American Idol alum’s recent move and relocation of her studio to the Big Apple.

Source: MEGA

Mario Lopez is married to Courtney Mazza.

Mario Lopez

"Fun time on her show.. Tequila shots.. Games.. Singing… Love her," he added of the singer, whom he had participated in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony with one day prior.

In the upload, the two stood with their arms around each other while smiling wide. Clarkson stunned in a long snakeskin skirt, heel and a black turtleneck, as Lopez sported an dark sweater and slim black pants.

Followers were in awe of the pair’s snap and gushed over their gorgeous features.

"Y'all look amazing!! 😍😍," one supporter said, as a second noted, "Kelly looks fantastic. Can't wait to see this show. Mario here, Mario there, Mario everywhere. 😂🤣❤️."

Source: @mariolopez/Instagram

Mario Lopez practices jujitsu.

"I love seeing her so healthy! ❤️🔥," a third user wrote, seemingly alluding to the impressive amount of weight Clarkson recently lost, while a fourth added: "She looks great! Love the coat she wore for the concert at Rockefeller, wow!!"

This was not the first time Clarkson has been bombarded with positive comments about her looks as of late. After posting a clip while all dressed up for the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on November 29, followers could not get enough of the “Since U Been Gone” vocalist’s jaw-dropping ensemble.

Source: OK!

"OMG you look gorgeous!!!!! I gasped when I saw this!!! ❤️," someone penned, as another said, "It’s giving absolutely fabulous 😍😍😍😍😍."

"Smoke show! And the kindest most talented lady ever: Be Strong. We love a genuine QUEEN! ♥️," one more person raved.

