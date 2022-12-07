Mario Lopez Flies Solo To The People's Choice Awards After Spending The Work Day With Wife Courtney Mazza Lopez
Mario Lopez was a party of one when he came out for the Tuesday, December 6, People's Choice Awards. The handsome actor rocked the Santa Monica, Calif., carpet in a black button-down shirt and matching slacks, and though wife Courtney Mazza Lopez wasn't present, he was all smiles as he posed for photos and waved to the crowd of cheering fans.
The Saved by the Bell star, 49, proved his leading lady was on his mind earlier in the day, as he uploaded a snap of her to his Instagram Story while they were in the studio to record their radio show, On with Mario Lopez.
The mom-of-three, 40, clearly approved of her man's award show look, sharing a photo of him on the carpet with the caption, "My baby," via her own Instagram Story.
Mario's outing comes just a few days after the lovebirds celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary, which he marked with an Instagram post featuring snaps from over the years.
"To my gorgeous wife, you’re my ride or die, partner in crime & mi corazón…" he wrote alongside the montage. "Salúd to 10 years and here’s to 100 more… #HappyAnniversary #MiAmor."
The brunette beauty made a similar social media tribute, which kicked off with a photo from their wedding day. She also revealed in the caption that her hubby has been asking for a fourth child, but she's perfectly content with the trio they have.
"10 years married baby! You are my everything and I thank god for you every single day…but you’re still not getting another baby!!!" she penned. "#ILoveUs #HappyAnniversary #TeamLopezForever."
The couple share daughter Gia, 12, as well as sons Dominic, 9, and Santino, 3. Despite the Access Hollywood correspondent and his wife both working in showbiz, the former noted he won't push his tots to follow in their footsteps.
"I live vicariously through them again, when [Dominic] is wrestling and doing Jujutsu and all of that. My daughter [Gia] with gymnastics, they are acting. It’s great," he shared with Morning Honey last year. "I just try and be supportive [in] whatever they want to do. I don’t try to encourage them or discourage them one way or another in certain things, but I like that they like it."