Marjorie Taylor Greene Blames Donald Trump for High Gas Prices: 'His Fault'

Article continues below advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene stood in front of a gas station advertising regular gasoline at $6.19 per gallon and diesel at $8.49 before declaring, “This is Donald Trump’s fault.” Greene, who has emerged as one of Trump's harshest critics since leaving Congress in January, posted the video to X on September 15.

Article continues below advertisement

California diesel $8.49 but Georgia is $6.59, both RIDICULOUS!!!



The fuel crisis is only just beginning. pic.twitter.com/HEE5i1TxM2 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 16, 2026 Source: @MTGREENEE / X Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a harsh video blaming Trump for gas prices.

Article continues below advertisement

Greene Slammed Nationwide High Gas Prices

Source: MEGA Greene called for an end to the war in Iran.

Greene noted she was recording the video in California, but gas prices were not much better in Georgia, where a gallon of diesel fuel cost "$6.59" a gallon (AAA says the average for diesel in Georgia is $6.33). "I don't care if it's California or Georgia. It's way too high," the 52-year-old former congresswoman said. "Everything you buy, your food, your supplies, it's delivered by diesel," she continued. "The war in Iran has got to stop. This is Trump's fault. This should not be this high. This needs to end."

Article continues below advertisement

Gas Prices Have Skyrocketed in Recent Weeks

Source: MEGA Gas prices have been soaring across the country.

Per AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas is $4.44. That's up from a September 2025 pre-Iran price of $3.20. It's also up 38 cents from the August average of $4.06 a gallon. The prices are particularly bad on the West Coast, where Washington, Oregon, Hawaii, Alaska and Nevada have seen their averages rise about $5. California is the only state in the nation with an average above $6. Gas prices have surged since the start of the Iran war, which has caused the country to close the crucial Strait of Hormuz shipping route and disrupt the global energy economy.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Calls Gas Prices 'a Small Price to Pay'

Source: MEGA Trump has tried to downplay high gas prices.

Republicans have been hammered for the war and the effect it's had on the economy, and particularly the price of gas. Polling shows Trump and Republicans drowning with massive approval rating deficits just six weeks ahead of the midterms. President Trump has attempted to convince voters that the high price of gas is a small price to pay in exchange for Iran not obtaining a nuclear weapon. On September 16, he told a rally in North Carolina that high gas prices were "a very inexpensive price to pay for what we’ve done. Remember that. It’s a little more. Frankly, even if it was a lot more." He also said that at an unknown time, the prices will "come tumbling down.” “That’s going to be like rocket ships in reverse," he said.

Greene Has Hammered the Trump Administration for a Year

Source: MEGA Greene had a dramatic falling out with Trump.