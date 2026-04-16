Marjorie Taylor Greene Said Donald Trump Showed 'No Compassion' When She Contacted Him Over Increased Death Threats Against Her and Her Children
April 16 2026, Published 1:48 p.m. ET
Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said that when she texted President Donald Trump after receiving death threats toward her and her children because of his rhetoric against her, he said it would be her fault if something happened to them.
"He said if my son were to get killed, it would be my fault,” the former Trump loyalist told Piers Morgan on his “Uncensored” podcast Wednesday, April 15.
Greene linked the surge in threats — which reportedly included a pipe bomb threat at her home — directly to Trump’s public rhetoric, specifically his calling her a "traitor" following their fallout over the release of Jeffrey Epstein-related files.
She admitted that even her "biggest political enemies" and Democrats in Congress would never have responded with such a lack of care.
“The only time I reached out to him was via text message after I had resigned and he had been attacking me, and I was receiving, I can’t even count how many death threats. But the death threats escalated on one of my children, and I had sent those death threats to the FBI director Kash Patel,” Greene recalled.
When asked about the death threats Greene received following his comments, Trump told reporters, "I don't think her life is in danger... Frankly, I don't think anybody cares about her."
“I was so upset over death threats on my children because of him. And you know, the quotes in the death threat were from what the president had been calling me, a traitor. And I’m not a traitor to my country. Standing up for rape victims doesn’t make me a traitor. And I reached out to the president to let him know this is what’s happening because of what you’re saying about me, and he was very unkind about these death threats. And so that was our last exchange, which was on text message,” she said.
When Morgan asked her what Trump’s response was, she said, “He basically blamed me. He had no compassion for death threats on my children. He blamed me basically that if my son were to get killed, it would be my fault.”
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“I said back to him, I said, 'No one’s children should ever be the victim of death threats or have any kind of political violence brought on them because of our politics, because of our disagreements," she added.
He had no compassion whatsoever,” she told an incredulous Morgan, who said, “Wow.”
The fiery Georgia Republican described Trump’s response as the final breaking point in their relationship, stating it told her "exactly who Donald Trump is.”
“I thought that tells me exactly who – it’s like a nail in the coffin. It tells me exactly who Donald Trump is. Some of my biggest political enemies would never say that to me. Democrats who I may have had disagreements with in Congress would have never said that to me. No one’s ever said those type of words to me. I don’t know what kind of person basically has no compassion or care to someone’s child being threatened to be killed. It’s just – it’s unimaginable really,” she said.
This public feud escalated after Greene resigned from Congress in early 2026 following her break with the MAGA movement over policy disputes and foreign affairs.
While the president has yet to reply to Greene’s latest comments, he has consistently dismissed her general allegations of danger. He has maintained an aggressive public stance against her since their fallout in late 2025.