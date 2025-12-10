Politics Marjorie Taylor Greene's Boyfriend Feels Like a 'Little Divorced Kid' as He Begs Donald Trump to End Duo's Bitter Feud Source: mega; @brianglenntv/instagram Brian Glenn hopes girlfriend Marjorie Taylor Greene can squash her feud with the president. Allie Fasanella Dec. 10 2025, Published 5:20 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's man is pleading with Donald Trump to get over his grievances with the Georgia congresswoman. Brian Glenn, the White House correspondent for the right-wing network Real America’s Voice, addressed the 79-year-old president's ire with Greene, 51, in a new interview published by The Washington Post on Wednesday, December 10. "Like, what are you talking about, man?" he said. "She’s one of your biggest supporters..She differs on a couple of issues, but she’s still in your camp. She never left your camp!"

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Boyfriend Says He's on Her Side

Source: @brianglenntv/instagram Brian Glenn and Marjorie Taylor Greene started dating in 2023.

Glenn, who started dating the pro-MAGA politician in 2023, added, "I’m like the little divorced kid in the middle!" Though, he revealed he's taking his girlfriend's side. "I gotta go with 'Mom' here," he said. The reporter's statements to The Post come after Greene made inflammatory remarks about the POTUS during a 60 Minutes interview on Sunday, December 7. Greene revealed Republicans "make fun" of Trump behind his back, declaring, "I think they’re terrified to step out of line and get a nasty Truth Social post on them."

Source: @brianglenntv/instagram Marjorie Taylor Green is at odds with Donald Trump after supporting the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Source: @brianglenntv/instagram Donald Trump laid into Marjorie Taylor Greene after her '60 Minutes' interview on Sunday, December 7.

Trump slammed the interview, demanding an apology from 60 Minutes and CBS News parent company Paramount. Referring to the U.S. representative as "Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown (Green turns Brown under stress!)," he claimed Greene had gone "BAD" after being "JILTED" by him. "Too much work, not enough time, and her ideas are, NOW, really BAD - She sort of reminds me of a Rotten Apple!" he wrote.

Brian Glenn and Marjorie Taylor Greene Connected Over Shared Love of Donald Trump

Source: @brianglenntv/instagram Brian Glenn revealed the president's comments about his girlfriend 'hurt.'