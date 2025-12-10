Marjorie Taylor Greene's Boyfriend Feels Like a 'Little Divorced Kid' as He Begs Donald Trump to End Duo's Bitter Feud
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's man is pleading with Donald Trump to get over his grievances with the Georgia congresswoman.
Brian Glenn, the White House correspondent for the right-wing network Real America’s Voice, addressed the 79-year-old president's ire with Greene, 51, in a new interview published by The Washington Post on Wednesday, December 10.
"Like, what are you talking about, man?" he said. "She’s one of your biggest supporters..She differs on a couple of issues, but she’s still in your camp. She never left your camp!"
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Boyfriend Says He's on Her Side
Glenn, who started dating the pro-MAGA politician in 2023, added, "I’m like the little divorced kid in the middle!"
Though, he revealed he's taking his girlfriend's side. "I gotta go with 'Mom' here," he said.
The reporter's statements to The Post come after Greene made inflammatory remarks about the POTUS during a 60 Minutes interview on Sunday, December 7.
Greene revealed Republicans "make fun" of Trump behind his back, declaring, "I think they’re terrified to step out of line and get a nasty Truth Social post on them."
Greene's sit-down with the news program followed her announcement that she will be resigning from her seat in the House of Representatives in January 2026.
She revealed her fallout with Trump has to do with her support of the Jeffrey Epstein files being released.
"We did talk about the Epstein files, and he was extremely angry at me that I had signed the discharge petition to release the files," she explained.
Trump slammed the interview, demanding an apology from 60 Minutes and CBS News parent company Paramount.
Referring to the U.S. representative as "Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown (Green turns Brown under stress!)," he claimed Greene had gone "BAD" after being "JILTED" by him. "Too much work, not enough time, and her ideas are, NOW, really BAD - She sort of reminds me of a Rotten Apple!" he wrote.
Brian Glenn and Marjorie Taylor Greene Connected Over Shared Love of Donald Trump
Glenn told publication that Trump's comments about Greene "hurt," but he still "loves" the president.
He also shared how prior to their feud, Trump is what brought them together.
"We both, 100 percent, were like, 'This is the guy,'" Glenn explained. "It was like, ‘You’re doing what you do in Congress. And I’m doing what I’m doing in the media.'"
Per his interview, the couple also connected over their love of working out, guns and the band Nickelback.