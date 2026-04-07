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Marjorie Taylor Greene and Candace Owens Slam 'Genocidal Lunatic' Donald Trump as President Threatens a 'Whole Civilization Will Die'

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Source: MEGA/@Candace/YouTube

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Candace Owens slammed Donald Trump for his bizarre statement about the war in Iran.

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April 7 2026, Published 5:17 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump's recent Truth Social post claiming "a whole civilization will die tonight" drew the ire of his former allies Marjorie Taylor Greene and Candace Owens.

Both political pundits gave their takes on the POTUS' weird tweet he shared on April 7 and called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked.

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Donald Trump's Truth Social Post Drew Criticism

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Source: @FmrRepMTG/X

Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted Donald Trump on X.

In the post, Trump, 79, began: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

He went on to pen that Iran has a “total recent regime change where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen."

"WHO KNOWS?" he scream-tweeted, adding, “We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World.”

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Source: @RealCandaceO/X

Candace Owens slammed Donald Trump for his weird Truth Social post.

“God Bless the Great People of Iran!" he concluded.

In response to the bizarre statement, Greene, 51, wrote on X: "25TH AMENDMENT!!! Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization. This is evil and madness."

Owens, 36, then chimed in with her two cents, tweeting: "The 25th Amendment needs to be invoked. He is a genocidal lunatic. Our Congress and military need to intervene. We are beyond madness."

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The Strait of Hormuz Has Been Closed for Weeks

image of Donald trump and Candace Owens
Source: MEGA

Candace Owens asked to put the 25th Amendment in place to remove Donald Trump from office.

The 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution outlines the line of presidential succession if the president becomes unable to serve.

The document ensures an organized transfer of leadership if a president dies, resigns, is removed or cannot fulfill their responsibilities.

Trump's tweet about a deceased society came amid the current crisis in Iran, with the businessman demanding the Western Asian country make a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible.

image of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump posted a scathing, expletive-filled rant on social media on Easter.

The Strait of Hormuz is a global oil shipping route that has been closed indefinitely as the ongoing war with Iran continues. The conflict began on February 28, with Trump repeatedly extending deadlines for Iran to reopen the Strait.

Trump also penned a jaw-dropping Easter message on Truth Social on April 5, noting: “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F------ Strait, you crazy b-------, or you’ll be living in H--- - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

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