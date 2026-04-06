Donald Trump's 'Unhinged' Profanity-Laced Easter Post Sparks Backlash: 'A Dangerous Individual'

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President Donald Trump’s profane post on Easter Sunday has sparked massive backlash and market volatility as concerns about his declining mental health grow. In an early morning, an aggressively foul tirade on Truth Social, the president used an expletive-laden ultimatum to demand that Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz. “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!” Trump, 79, wrote. “Open the F-----’ Strait, you crazy b-------, or you’ll be living in H--- - JUST WATCH!” he continued, before concluding, “Praise be to Allah.”

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Source: @DonaldJTrump/TruthSocial Critics and lawmakers slammed the message for its vulgarity.

The petulant POTUS later established an apparent deadline of Tuesday, April 7, at 8:00 p.m. ET for Iran to comply or face strikes on civilian infrastructure. Rather than calming markets, the incendiary post sent oil prices surging to their highest levels in over three years. Brent crude rose to $110.60 and U.S. crude reached $113.60. Critics and lawmakers slammed the message for its vulgarity and lack of traditional holiday themes like peace or resurrection, instead focusing on grievances and threats of war.

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Source: MEGA Iranian officials dismissed the threats as 'reckless.'

Iranian officials dismissed the threats as "reckless," while international law experts expressed concern that targeting civilian infrastructure would constitute a war crime. “Once again, the US president openly threatens to destroy infrastructure essential to civilian survival in Iran,” Iran’s mission to the United Nations said on Sunday, April 5. "The international community and all states have legal obligations to prevent such atrocious acts of war crimes. They must act now. Tomorrow is too late.” This outburst followed the successful rescue of a downed U.S. airman in Iran, an event Trump initially celebrated as an "Easter Miracle" before pivoting to the aggressive ultimatum.

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Source: MEGA Many Democrats have labeled the post as 'unhinged.'

Many Democrats have labeled the post as "unhinged" and a threat to national security, with several calling for the invocation of the 25th Amendment. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) described the president as "ranting like an unhinged madman" and warned that he is "threatening possible war crimes and alienating allies." Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) called the post "utterly unhinged" and suggested that Cabinet members consult constitutional lawyers about the 25th Amendment. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) condemned the message as "the ravings of a dangerous and mentally unbalanced individual" and urged Congress to act immediately to end the war, while Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) characterized the rhetoric as "unhinged, clueless, and embarrassing" and accused the president of threatening war crimes.

Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene called the president's actions 'evil.'