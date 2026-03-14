Marjorie Taylor Greene Shocked Over Donald Trump's 'Concerning' Iran Comment: 'I Have No Idea What That Means'

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🇺🇸🇮🇷 Former Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene:



“President Trump told us back in the summer that he had completely obliterated all of their nuclear capabilities and had even chastised any news organization or media that said otherwise. But here we are in a war with Iran...… pic.twitter.com/nkSaY6vNJ7 — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) March 14, 2026 Source: @HotSpotHotSpot/X Majorie Taylor Greene appeared on 'The Source' on March 13.

On Friday, Trump, 79, was asked in a press conference when the Iran war would conclude. “When I feel it — feel it in my bones," he responded. Greene first told anchorwoman Kaitlan Collins how anti-war politicians in his administration should speak out against Trump's military actions.

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Donald Trump Fells It in His 'Bones' That the Iran War Will End Soon

Source: MEGA Donald Trump believes the Iran conflict will end soon.

“I can understand they’re in a difficult position,” Greene noted. “They serve at the pleasure of President Trump, and so I would imagine that’s a difficult spot to speak out. But they need to speak out. This is getting – it’s going in a direction where we’re looking at possible boots on the ground.” “The president said today he would feel it in his bones when this war should end,” Collins, 33, then noted. “Is that a clear exit to you?” The conspiracy theorist expressed her bafflement over the businessman's comment, saying: “I have no idea what that means."

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Majorie Taylor Greene Resigned From Congress Earlier This Year

Source: CNN Kaitlan Collins asked Majorie Taylor Greene for her take on Donald Trump's recent statements.

Greene continued: “The same way I have no understanding of what he means when he says he doesn’t think he’s going to heaven. So I, you know, those are statements that I find concerning. So, I honestly have no idea what that means.” The politician resigned from Congress earlier this year after having tension with Trump over issues such as healthcare and his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. While Greene was once a “true believer” in Trump's ideas and one of his most trusted allies, she's now out with the MAGA movement.

Donald Trump and Majorie Taylor Greene Had a Falling Out Last Year

Source: MEGA Majorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump have had a difference of opinion in recent months.