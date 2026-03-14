Marjorie Taylor Greene Shocked Over Donald Trump's 'Concerning' Iran Comment: 'I Have No Idea What That Means'
March 14 2026, Published 3:04 p.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene was dumbfounded over Donald Trump's recent comments about the ongoing conflict in Iran.
The former Georgia rep, 51, appeared on the March 13 episode of CNN's The Source, where she expressed her disbelief over the president's statements.
On Friday, Trump, 79, was asked in a press conference when the Iran war would conclude. “When I feel it — feel it in my bones," he responded.
Greene first told anchorwoman Kaitlan Collins how anti-war politicians in his administration should speak out against Trump's military actions.
Donald Trump Fells It in His 'Bones' That the Iran War Will End Soon
“I can understand they’re in a difficult position,” Greene noted. “They serve at the pleasure of President Trump, and so I would imagine that’s a difficult spot to speak out. But they need to speak out. This is getting – it’s going in a direction where we’re looking at possible boots on the ground.”
“The president said today he would feel it in his bones when this war should end,” Collins, 33, then noted. “Is that a clear exit to you?”
The conspiracy theorist expressed her bafflement over the businessman's comment, saying: “I have no idea what that means."
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Majorie Taylor Greene Resigned From Congress Earlier This Year
Greene continued: “The same way I have no understanding of what he means when he says he doesn’t think he’s going to heaven. So I, you know, those are statements that I find concerning. So, I honestly have no idea what that means.”
The politician resigned from Congress earlier this year after having tension with Trump over issues such as healthcare and his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.
While Greene was once a “true believer” in Trump's ideas and one of his most trusted allies, she's now out with the MAGA movement.
Donald Trump and Majorie Taylor Greene Had a Falling Out Last Year
Greene has criticized Trump during his second presidency and left her job in the House of Representatives in January. Trump even labeled her as a "traitor" following the announcement of her departure and penned a scathing post on Truth Social.
"Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown, because of PLUMMETING Poll Numbers, and not wanting to face a Primary Challenger with a strong Trump Endorsement (where she would have no chance of winning!), has decided to call it ‘quits,'" Trump fumed online last year.
He blasted: "For some reason, primarily that I refused to return her never ending barrage of phone calls, Marjorie went BAD. Nevertheless, I will always appreciate Marjorie, and thank her for her service to our Country!"