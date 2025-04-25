or
Marjorie Taylor Greene Thinks She'd 'Crush' Opponents in 2026 Senate Run

photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene is considering a run for 2026 Georgia Senate.

By:

April 25 2025, Published 2:36 p.m. ET

Far-right politician Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly thinks she would “crush” her opponents in the Republican primary field if she ran for Georgia Senate in 2026.

According to a source, Greene believes she’d be the favored candidate as long as she doesn’t have to compete against Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

Source: mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene might not run for senator of Georgia if Brian Kemp runs.

The insider revealed that Greene’s entry in the race will be strongly influenced by Kemp’s decision to run against Jon Ossoff, who was elected the U.S. senator of Georgia in 2021.

According to polling from The Daily Caller, Kemp is favored over Ossoff. The poll surveyed 600 Georgia voters and concluded with a 49 percent advantage for Kemp, who is reported to make his decision about running for Georgia Senate by Memorial Day.

Source: mega

Jon Ossoff has been the senator of Georgia since 2021.

Though Greene hasn’t confirmed her run, she discussed possibly doing so with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in February. “Well, Georgia is very important to me; it’s my home state — born and raised there,” the politician shared.

“You guys know I can’t ever lie because I’d probably make all kinds of funny faces,” Greene added. “So, of course, I’m considering all possibilities. No decisions have been made, but I would be telling a lie if I didn’t say I wasn’t considering.”

Source: mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene said she'd 'be telling a lie' if she didn't admit she was considering running for senator of Georgia.

When the reporter asked Greene if she’d consider running for governor of Georgia, she responded, “At this time, I’m not really sure.”

Though the politician is looking to boost her standing in the MAGA-verse, she’s recently faced harsh criticism for various reasons.

Earlier this month, Greene tweeted on X, asking her followers to send her Venmo money to give to her son for his 22nd birthday. Social media users were beside themselves and called the politician out for being “classless.”

Source: mega

The right-wing politician was accused of insider trading amid Donald Trump's tariff policy.

“Yeah, I’m a conservative, but there’s no way I’m sending a millionaire’s adult son money. Especially to buy beer,” one disgruntled X user responded to a repost of Greene’s controversial tweet.

She was also under fire for insider trading after she purchased stocks ahead of President Donald Trump’s tariff pause. One X user claimed Greene was “riding the waves with some timely trades,” adding, “Makes you wonder how much insider info plays a role.”

Another commented, “Lock her up.”

After the media and American people harshly came down on the politician, she told the Associated Press, “I have signed a fiduciary agreement to allow my financial advisor to control my investments. All of my investments are reported with full transparency.”

