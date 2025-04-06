MAGA Millionaire Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed After She Requests Venmo Money for Son's Birthday: 'These People Have No Class'
Far-right politician Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing harsh criticism after she asked her supporters to send her money on Venmo.
Greene, a champion for MAGA, posted to X on Saturday, April 5, asking people to send her 22-year-old son money for his birthday.
“It's my baby boy's birthday!! He's 22!! I love him so much! Buy him a beer!” she tweeted.
Greene, whose net worth is an estimated $21.93 million, according to Quiver Quantitative, quickly deleted her post after comments began rolling in, calling the Republican “grift.”
However, before the tweet was gone for good, X users were able to snap a screenshot of her request. After someone reposted her “classless” tweet, she faced even more backlash — especially after President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" announcement this April.
“Yeah I’m a conservative but there’s no way I’m sending a millionaire’s adult son money. Especially to buy beer,” wrote one.
“Just seems wildly inappropriate for a member of Congress to be asking people to donate to their son no matter the economic times,” agreed another.
“YOU buy him a f------ beer!!! We are all poor thanks to you and Trump,” a third said.
“These people have no class,” wrote another.
Other flabbergasted netizens called Greene out for making her son look like a fool. “How embarrassing for him!” exclaimed one.
Before the president's tariff declaration, Greene, who has been a U.S. representative for Georgia’s congressional district since 2021, reportedly made fifteen huge investments in the stock market.
From March 19 and March 24, Greene put hundreds of thousands of dollars towards the U.S. Treasury Bills, also known as T-Bills.
T-Bills are low-risk, short-term debt obligations. Though they are likely to bring in lower returns than other kinds of investments, T-Bills almost guarantee no monetary losses, making the investment a safer play than other stocks.
According to Capitol Trades, the Trump supporter spent $100,000 to $250,000 per transaction on T-Bills. She also invested between $300,000 and $750,000 in Treasuries, among several other smaller investments.
In a recent interview on “The Alec Lace Show podcast,” Greene praised Trump for his tariff policy, calling his decision “generous” and “fair.”
“The tariffs that he's charging on most of these countries are half of what they're charging us,” the politician said. “President Trump is doing the right thing for the American people and I don't think any other country can complain.”