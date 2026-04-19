Marjorie Taylor Greene Wonders Why Donald Trump Is Not 'Leading the Charge' Over Investigation Into His 2024 Assassination Attempt
April 19 2026, Published 12:21 p.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene is questioning why Donald Trump isn't handling the probe into his 2024 assassination attempt.
The POTUS, 79, was infamously shot at in July 2024 during a rally in Butler, Penn. by 20-year-old Thomas Crooks. Trump was not seriously hurt but was wounded in his upper right ear.
One Person Was Killed During Donald Trump's Assassination Attempt
Rally guest Corey Comperatore was seated behind Trump and was murdered while two other people were also left critically injured. Crooks was then killed by the Counter Sniper Team of the Secret Service seconds after he fired the shots.
Greene, 51, tweeted her concern on April 18 over why Trump doesn't seem to be as involved in the investigation into his assassination attempt as he should be.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Tweeted Out Her Concern Over Donald Trump
"Extremely important post worth the read and consideration," the former congresswoman wrote. "Corey Comperatore’s family deserves to know the truth about [Thomas] Matthew Crooks and what happened in Butler on July 13, 2024."
"President Trump, of all people, should be leading the charge. Why isn’t he? That’s the question," she stated. The tweet was in response to another MAGA supporter, Trisha Hope, who questioned the shooting and the conspiracies surrounding the incident.
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"Since the attempt on his life, Trump has show no interest in investigating what really happened. He never mentions it, it's as if it never happened, except when he tells us, he took a bullet for us," Hope said in her lengthy post.
"As for Corey Comperatore, he was used in this plot, someone had to die otherwise, it would have been much easier to claim it was a HOAX. They killed Corey, likely because he was truly a real life hero, one people would rally behind and defend passionately, as they should," she added. "Then to top it off, they used Corey to their benefit at the convention. To this day his wife is begging for answers, answers she has repeatedly been denied."
Other MAGA Supporters Also Questioned Donald Trump's Attack
Greene was not the only politician to inquire about Trump's shooting, as other conservative public figures such as Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson and Ali Alexander are also seemingly convinced the assassination was staged.
At the time of the incident, Owens, 36, said: "I was around him a lot—a lot. And let me tell you something, [with] the Secret Service, there is no person that can get around the perimeter of the Secret Service where Donald Trump is without them being aware of it..."
"There was a zero percent chance that some random person with a rifle was able to scale a roof, unless there was just an unbelievable failure of intelligence," she noted.