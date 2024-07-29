Donald Trump Assassination Attempt Timeline Unveiled: Thomas Matthew Crooks Was on Authorities' Radar for More Than 90 Minutes
New details have emerged about would-be Donald Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks, who landed on authorities' radar more than 90 minutes before he shot at the ex-president at his Pennsylvania rally on July 13, new text messages reveal.
The text messages between members of the Beaver County Emergency Service Unit showed a timeline of what actually happened that day.
“Someone followed our lead and snuck in and parked by our cars just so you know,” a counter-sniper texted a coworker when he headed out around 4:26 p.m.
“I’m just letting you know because you see me go out with my rifle and put it in my car so he knows you guys are up there sitting to the direct right on a picnic table about 50 yards from the exit,” he wrote of the person, who was later identified as Crooks.
At around 5:10 p.m., Crooks was below the counter-snipers who were inside the AGR International building warehouse where the 20-year-old later climbed onto the roof and fired his AR-15. One of the counter-snipers took pictures of him and sent it to the group chat around 5:38 p.m.
“Kid learning around the building we are in. AGR I believe it is,” the text reads. “I did see him with a range finder looking towards stage. FYI. If you wanna notify SS snipers to look out. I lost sight of him.”
“Call it in to command and have a uniform check it out,” an officer wrote, according to another message, which was provided by the office of Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).
Around 6 p.m., the chat assumed Crooks had moved "away from the event," but it was at that time he opened fire.
Now, it's been revealed that Trump, 78, with speak with the bureau, Kevin Rojek, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Pittsburgh field office, told reporters on Monday, July 29.
"We want to get his perspective on what he observed," Rojek said. "It is a standard victim interview like we would do for any other victim of crime, under any other circumstances."
