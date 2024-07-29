OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Thomas Matthew Crooks
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Assassination Attempt Timeline Unveiled: Thomas Matthew Crooks Was on Authorities' Radar for More Than 90 Minutes

matthew crooks dead bodycam footage trump shooter pp
Source: MEGA

Thomas Matthew Crooks shot Donald Trump on July 13.

By:

Jul. 29 2024, Published 1:27 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

New details have emerged about would-be Donald Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks, who landed on authorities' radar more than 90 minutes before he shot at the ex-president at his Pennsylvania rally on July 13, new text messages reveal.

The text messages between members of the Beaver County Emergency Service Unit showed a timeline of what actually happened that day.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump mental fitness questioned mispronouncing land slade watch
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was shot at on July 13.

“Someone followed our lead and snuck in and parked by our cars just so you know,” a counter-sniper texted a coworker when he headed out around 4:26 p.m.

“I’m just letting you know because you see me go out with my rifle and put it in my car so he knows you guys are up there sitting to the direct right on a picnic table about 50 yards from the exit,” he wrote of the person, who was later identified as Crooks.

Article continues below advertisement
trump shooter thomas matthew crooks boss day off assassination attempt
Source: SUPPLIED

Thomas Matthew Crooks died after shooting Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

At around 5:10 p.m., Crooks was below the counter-snipers who were inside the AGR International building warehouse where the 20-year-old later climbed onto the roof and fired his AR-15. One of the counter-snipers took pictures of him and sent it to the group chat around 5:38 p.m.

Article continues below advertisement
trump shooter thomas matthew crooks hinted assassination online gaming
Source: SUPPLIED

New text messages show the timeline of when authorities were alerted about Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Article continues below advertisement

“Kid learning around the building we are in. AGR I believe it is,” the text reads. “I did see him with a range finder looking towards stage. FYI. If you wanna notify SS snipers to look out. I lost sight of him.”

“Call it in to command and have a uniform check it out,” an officer wrote, according to another message, which was provided by the office of Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).

Article continues below advertisement

Around 6 p.m., the chat assumed Crooks had moved "away from the event," but it was at that time he opened fire.

MORE ON:
Thomas Matthew Crooks
Article continues below advertisement

Now, it's been revealed that Trump, 78, with speak with the bureau, Kevin Rojek, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Pittsburgh field office, told reporters on Monday, July 29.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump shooting pennsylvania
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump will speak with the FBI soon.

Article continues below advertisement

"We want to get his perspective on what he observed," Rojek said. "It is a standard victim interview like we would do for any other victim of crime, under any other circumstances."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

The New York Times reported on the text messages.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.