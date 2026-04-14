Politics Marjorie Taylor Greene Thinks Donald Trump Should 'Apologize' Over 'Offensive' Jesus Photo Source: mega Former Donald Trump loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene said the POTUS owes an apology for his blasphemous and offensive AI Jesus photo. Lesley Abravanel April 14 2026, Updated 10:32 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) told CNN's Kaitlan Collins that she was "very offended" by an AI-generated image of President Donald Trump, appearing to compare himself to Jesus, calling it "blasphemy" and demanding an apology. The former Trump diehard said that she and Christians around the world were disgusted by the picture that the POTUS futilely attempted to reframe as him as a doctor. "I think he should apologize, not act defensive. And many Christians across America, and the world, were very offended by that,” she told Collins on Monday, April 13.

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Marjorie Taylor Greene on President Trump saying the image depicted him as a doctor, not Jesus: "I think he should apologize, not act defensive. And many Christians across America, and the world, were very offended by that." pic.twitter.com/9kUtXDvDm1 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 14, 2026 Source: @kaitlancollins/X The CNN. star asked the political guru about the photo drama.

When questioned by Collins, Greene rejected Trump's claim that the image was meant to portray him as a doctor or Red Cross worker, noting the specific religious imagery, such as the robe and healing light. “No, I thought that was blasphemy. As a Christian, I was very offended. And a doctor — President Trump is not a doctor, and that picture had him in a robe as Jesus is often portrayed with light coming out of his hands. And he talked about healing people like a Red Cross worker. I think there would be many people that would argue with that, you know, saving lives . . . So, I think it was blasphemy. I was offended,” Greene admitted.

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Source: @Realdonaldtrumop/truthsocial Donald Trump took down the photo.

Following a backlash from religious figures and former supporters like Greene, who called the image of Trump in a Christ-like role an "Antichrist spirit,” Trump removed the post from Truth Social, but rather than apologize for it, he said he removed it because people were clearly confused by his message. Collins challenged Greene's criticism by playing a 2023 clip where Greene herself compared Trump to Jesus following his arrest. In April 2023, while defending Trump against criminal indictments, she compared him to Jesus, noting that both were "convicted felons" targeted by political corruption.

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Source: mega Marjorie Taylor Greene defended her previous comments.

Greene defended her previous comments, arguing that she was referring to "political prosecutions" and that the situations were "completely different.” In her complete break with the 79-year-old POTUS over his handling of the Epstein files and the war in Iran, Greene has condemned him as a fake Christian, saying “Our President is not a Christian" and arguing that the man who hawks $75 Bibles for profit does not have any faith.

Source: mega On Easter Sunday, Greene condemned Trump after he posted a profane social media message.