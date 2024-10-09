or
Donald Trump Slammed for Selling $60 'God Bless the USA' Bibles That Were Made in China: 'What Happened to America First?'

Donald Trump has been selling Bibles for 59.99.

Oct. 9 2024, Published 1:21 p.m. ET

Donald Trump has repeatedly accused China of unfair trade practices and threatened the country with high tariffs on imports, but it's since been revealed one of the former president's controversial new products was made there.

According to trade records, 120,000 Trump Bibles were printed and shipped to the U.S. at a wholesaler cost of only $3 each, which the 78-year-old then sold for $59.99 each to his supporters.

Donald Trump's Bibles were made in China, according to a new report.

Political pundit Ron Filipkowski shared the information on X, formerly known as Twitter, and asked, "Are his new China tariffs going to be slapped on these since they cost American jobs, or will these get one of his famous waivers?"

Throughout his 2024 election campaign, Trump has proposed tariffs on international goods to encourage Americans to buy products made in the U.S. He's suggested a 10 percent tariff on imports, but a potential 60 percent one specifically on products from China.

Donald Trump has accused China of unfair trade practices and threatened high tariffs on their imports.

Trump critics in the comments section slammed the embattled ex-prez for his seemingly hypocritical behavior.

One user penned, "It's his entire persona, America first, [except] for everything he does and says," and a second person said, "Trump continues to do this because he knows his MAGA cult followers will not care."

A third critic wrote, "And this comes to a surprise to who? This man is a grifter and he knows that it would have cost him an arm n a leg to make… 'America first,' my a--!"

Trump critics called the former president a 'grifter' on social media.

Trump hasn't only slammed other countries for their trade practices. He also sparked backlash for claiming immigrants with "bad genes" were committing crimes after illegally entering the U.S.A.

"Many of them murdered far more than one person, and they’re now happily living in the United States. You know, now a murderer — I believe this — it’s in their genes," he said during an appearance on The Hugh Hewitt Show. "And we got a lot of bad genes in our country right now."

Donald Trump has been criticized for his harsh views on immigration.

"They left, they had 425,000 people come into our country that shouldn’t be here that are criminals. And, you know, one of the worst has 325,000 young children are missing. Can you imagine if that was Biden? No, no, can you imagine if that was Trump?" he said at the time.

The Associated Press reported on the trade records that proved the books were printed in China.

