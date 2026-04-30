Politics Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims MAGA Congressman Secretly 'Hates' Donald Trump: He 'Made Fun of His Voice' Source: MEGA Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene exposed 'fake' MAGA NY Rep. Mike Lawler as a 'bought and paid for' secret Donald Trump hater. Lesley Abravanel April 30 2026, Published 9:46 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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In an interview with Tucker Carlson aired on Wednesday, April 29, former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) claimed that Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) "hated Donald Trump" and mocked him frequently before his 2024 election win. Greene, who has become a critic of Trump alongside Carlson, alleged that Lawler’s sudden pivot to becoming a staunch supporter was "fake" and motivated by political convenience. “I remember specifically when Mike Lawler came in, and he was welcomed in by everybody. I mean, he was propped up as the guy we have to fight for. One of the most critical races as an incoming Republican candidate, because it was a very close district, and it was so, we were told it was so important to win this district,” she said.

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Why do neocons consistently act against the interests of the United States? It’s more than neglect. It’s hate. Marjorie Taylor Greene saw it firsthand. pic.twitter.com/HGJlRfJ3bo — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 30, 2026 Source: @TuckerCarlson/X

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Source: MEGA Mike Lawler apparently doesn't like the president.

Greene noted that Lawler had strong early support within her party for several reasons. “Well, I learned a lot about him very quickly. He, as a Catholic, Mike Lawler is a Catholic, was heavily supported and funded by the Jewish community there and was heavily being supported by all the Christian Zionists,” she explained. “And he instantly had more support from pretty much every fundraising mechanism that there is in Washington, D.C. that supports Republicans. He had more help than I could have ever dreamed of having, ever in my entire political career.” The former Trump ally detailed several specific behaviors she claimed to have witnessed from Lawler before Trump's return to the White House, stating that the New York congressman "mimicked him" and "made fun of his voice" constantly.

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Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke about Mike Lawler on Tucker Carlson's podcast.

She also said Lawler used to find her on the House floor specifically to mock her for supporting Trump. “And I was like, 'Wow, what is going on with this guy?' And it turns out he did win his race. It was a narrow victory, but he did win it. And of course, he instantly came into the House of Representatives, completely bought and paid for by all of the establishment donor class that had supported him,” she said. “He hated Donald Trump, made fun of him constantly, mimicked him, making fun of his voice. He used to attack me, make fun of me, come and find me on the House floor, and make fun of me for supporting Donald Trump, and this was in the four years before Trump got elected as president again in 2024.”

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Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene thought Mike Lawler was a Democrat at first.

She described him as being "so against all the things that Republican voters care about" that she initially thought he was a Democrat. “And I was just like this guy is literally one of the worst — well, I would say he’s the worst, but really [Florida Republican Rep.] Randy Fine is the worst. But Mike Lawler was unbelievably — I thought he was a Democrat. I was like, he’s literally a Democrat. He’s so against all the things that Republican voters care about, and he clearly hates Donald Trump,” she said. She alleged that after Trump won the 2024 primary, Lawler instantly changed his attitude to appear loyal, leading her to call him "MAGA Mike Lawler" mockingly. “I saw this unbelievable change in him, and of course it happened after Trump won his primary in 2024,” she said. “All of a sudden, Mike Lawler, I started joking. I started calling him MAGA Mike Lawler because he was all of a sudden becoming Trump’s biggest supporter.”

Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene is no longer close with Donald Trump.