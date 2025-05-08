'National Embarrassment': Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked for Suggesting the U.S. Owns the Gulf of Mexico

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was ridiculed on social media after she said the United States should take pride in owning the Gulf of Mexico, rebranded by Donald Trump as the Gulf of America.

"This is such an important thing to do for the American people," Greene told Congress. "The American people deserve pride in their country, and they deserve pride in the waters that we own."

Several critics shared her comments and correctly pointed out that the United States does not, in fact, own the Gulf.