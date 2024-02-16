Marjorie Taylor Greene Draws Criticism Over 'Vulgar' Controversial Conspiracies During Vaccine Hearing

Greene's behavior at the hearing is the latest in a series of controversial actions. Just a few days earlier, she criticized HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm for its portrayal of Trump supporters and conservatives in Georgia.

Greene alleged that the show inaccurately depicted them as "racists and rednecks."

Earlier in the month, Greene filed a second ethics complaint against the prosecutor in the Georgia election interference case, accusing the official of violating state transparency and ethics rules.

She also alleged that Republicans were bribed to vote against the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

