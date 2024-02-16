OK Magazine
Marjorie Taylor Greene Draws Criticism Over 'Vulgar' Controversial Conspiracies During Vaccine Hearing

Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 16 2024

During a recent hearing on vaccine safety, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene made controversial statements that have drawn criticism from her Democratic colleagues.

Greene, who is not a medical professional, challenged experts from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on their policies regarding vaccinations.

Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing criticism for spewing conspiracy theories.

During the hearing, Greene said, "I'm not a doctor, but I have a Ph.D. in recognizing b------- when I hear it."

She proceeded to question the witnesses and accused Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, of disregarding complaints of vaccine-related injury in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.

Source: MEGA

Greene has frequently brought up unfounded conspiracies during hearings.

In response, Daniel Jernigan, CDC director of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, emphasized that while the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System collects unverified data for early warning, it should not be the main source for assessing vaccine injuries.

Democratic California Representative Robert Garcia apologized for the "conspiracy theories and accusations" that had been debunked by medical science.

Source: MEGA

Greene compared the pandemic response to the Holocaust.

Greene's tweets, which included misinformation and comparisons of the pandemic response to the Holocaust, were cited by Garcia. Despite later apologizing for one of the tweets, Greene's use of "vulgarity" was called out by Maryland Representative Kweisi Mfume, who emphasized the need for "decorous conduct" in Congress.

Ohio Representative Brad Wenstrup had initially called for a "nuanced conversation" about future health crises and restoring public trust in health recommendations. However, some of his Democratic colleagues expressed concerns about the government's failure to effectively communicate the risks of COVID-19 vaccines, which has affected immunization levels.

Source: MEGA

Greene said, 'I'm not a doctor, but I have a Ph.D. in recognizing b------- when I hear it.'

Greene's behavior at the hearing is the latest in a series of controversial actions. Just a few days earlier, she criticized HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm for its portrayal of Trump supporters and conservatives in Georgia.

Greene alleged that the show inaccurately depicted them as "racists and rednecks."

Earlier in the month, Greene filed a second ethics complaint against the prosecutor in the Georgia election interference case, accusing the official of violating state transparency and ethics rules.

She also alleged that Republicans were bribed to vote against the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

As OK! previously reported, Greene was called the "laughing stock of the universe" after defending the January 6 Capitol rioters.

"The American people who pay for elections with their tax dollars actually own the elections ... have had the right ... the right to care about their elections, election integrity, and the results of their elections when they came to Washington and protested," she said at a recent House Republican press conference. "All of you call it an insurrection."

"Then, when Joe Biden was inaugurated and this entire Capitol complex was surrounded with 30,000 National Guard troops, none of you stood there and called that an insurrection," she continued. "Oh, no. You all stayed silent? No."

